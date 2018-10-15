Just when you think you have carbs all figured out, more information comes to light. Conventional wis-dom has recommended tapering carb intake through your day (consume more in the morning and fewer as the day progresses), but a study out of Israel has shown some impressive fat-loss results from flipping the script on carbs. In the experiment, 78 overweight police officers went on a weight-loss diet for six months. Half of the subjects ate a traditional calo-rie-restricted diet while the other half ate the same amount of food but ingested most of their daily carbs with their evening meal. After six months, the second group lost more weight and experienced greater reductions in waist circumference and body fat. They also enjoyed some significant metabolic benefit as well, including lower levels of insulin and cholesterol. Several factors influence carb consumption (such as the timing of your workout), but if your fat-loss efforts have stalled, try shifting the bulk of your carbs from breakfast to dinner.
More in Nutrition
-
Lets Build Those Shoulders
This unorthodox shoulder program will wake up your delts to become bigger, stronger, and healthier than ever. Shoulders are tricky. One...October 11, 2018
-
Lose Your Fat
Guzzling an extra couple glasses of water a day not only enhances fat mobilization, it might also positively influence body composition. Researchers at Virginia Tech...October 1, 2018
-
Tips And Tricks To Control Your Appetite
The first step to a ripped physique is to gain control of your appetite. These products can help. By Jenevieve Roper,...September 27, 2018
-
How To Control Your Cravings
We all have cravings right? When we are dieting, they are even more apparent. Why does our brain immediately want us...August 27, 2018
-
Can Whey Protein Help with Obesity and Diabetes?August 10, 2018
-
Green Tea Remedy
Epigallocatechin gallate, better known as EGCG, is the potent antioxidant found in green tea that is often extracted and used in...July 19, 2018
-
Anabolic Sleep
You don’t grow muscles in the gym. The muscle-building process begins when you put the weights down and your recovery begins....July 12, 2018
-
Recipe: Green Protein Drink
The ingredients in this smoothie work together to flush environmental toxins away and cleanse the liver while providing lubrication for...July 2, 2018
-
Burn Fat, Keep Muscles
Q: Right now my main goal is to burn bodyfat while keeping as much of the muscle I built over the...June 4, 2018
You must be logged in to post a comment Login