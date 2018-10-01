Connect
To Top


advice

Lose Your Fat


Guzzling an extra couple glasses of water a day not only enhances fat mobilization, it might also positively influence body composition. Researchers at Virginia Tech put 48 subjects on a reduced-calorie diet for 12 weeks. Half of the test subjects drank 17 ounces of water before each meal. At the end of the experiment, the subjects in the non-water group lost about seven pounds of fat, while the water group lost almost 12 pounds of fat, or about 64 percent more. This is important news for anyone on a diet. Losing muscle while cutting calories is a major concern, and the results of this study suggest that drinking extra water means more of the weight lost on a diet comes from broken-down body-fat stores rather than catabolized muscle.
Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in advice

  • One On One With Lorie Forman

    This stunning 43-year-old Masters Bikini champion is ready to take on all comers. Interview by Mike Carlson   Lorie Forman gets...

    Cindy MamSeptember 24, 2018
  • Expert Advice With Alexander

    Expert advice to your questions about training, nutrition, recovery, and living the fitness lifestyle. By Alexander Juan Antonio Cortes   Brandon:...

    Cindy MamSeptember 20, 2018
  • Better Sleep Means Better Gains

      Did you sleep soundly last night—so good that you woke up full of energy? If not, you may be damaging...

    Cindy MamJuly 30, 2018
  • Sleep Fitness

    If falling asleep is an impossible dream, we have the right gear for you.  By Amanda Burrill, MS   A good...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 2, 2017
  • IM Ask Us Anything #2

    Expert advice for over-40 athletes about training, supplementation, nutrition, hormones, and more. By Jay Campbell and Jim Brown   Chris: Are...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 30, 2017
  • Training For Mental Toughness

    By Eddie Avakoff   Sure, muscles look great. And isn't it nice to be the one at the squat rack with...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 7, 2017
  • Over-40 Fitness

    Expert advice for over-40 athletes about training, supplementation, nutrition, hormones, and more. By Jay Campbell and Jim Brown Many people stop...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 6, 2017
  • THE LION ROARS

    Expert advice to your questions about training, nutrition, recovery, and living the fitness lifestyle. By Alexander Juan Antonio Cortes   Brandon:...

    Sharon OrtigasMay 9, 2017
  • THE LION ROARS

    Expert advice to your questions about training, nutrition, recovery, and living the fitness lifestyle. Chris: Is there an ideal length/method for...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 31, 2017