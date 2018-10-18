Fruit Trees In Urban Living

People often look at fruit trees found in dense urban areas and assume its of offerings are nutritionally bankrupt, made up of car exhaust and sadness. The fact is, neighborhood fruit trees, even ones growing in the most desolate of con-crete jungles, can often be nutritionally superior to what you find in stores. Scientists from Wellesley College in Massachusetts examined 166 samples of urban fruits and herbs collected in the greater Boston area. Not only were they entirely free of urban pollutants, but compared to commercially grown fruit they contained 2.5 times more calcium and had greater concentrations of manganese, zinc, magnesium, and potassium. On average, the city-picked fruit contained a broader range of nutrients than samples taken from supermarkets, which are often grown in nutrient-im-poverished soil.
More in Diet & Recipes
-
How To Control Your Cravings
We all have cravings right? When we are dieting, they are even more apparent. Why does our brain immediately want us...August 27, 2018
-
Recipe: Green Protein Drink
The ingredients in this smoothie work together to flush environmental toxins away and cleanse the liver while providing lubrication for...July 2, 2018
-
The Simple Low-Fat Pre-Workout Shake
You want gains and you want energy. This shake will give you all that and less fat than most people’s morning...September 14, 2017
-
The New Rules for Macros
Change your thinking about carbs for greater performance in and out of the gym. By Michael Schletter, CSCS*D, NSCA-CPT*D Every...September 12, 2017
-
Dragon Juice
Sweet and slightly tangy, this smoothie is low in carbs but loaded with flavor. By Amanda Burrill, MS Meal preppers,...August 20, 2017
-
Micronutrient Madness
A smoothie flavor standby is kicked into overdrive with a surprise ingredient. By Amanda Burrill, MS Are you downing the...July 11, 2017
-
Berry Chocolate Protein Booster
If you train with your partner, this is the best post-workout pre-bedroom shake. By Amanda Burrill, MS February is famous...June 19, 2017
-
Green Light
This herbaceous detox smoothie might look like mutant phlegm, but it tastes like heaven. By Amanda Burrill, MS I bet...May 23, 2017
-
Candy Cane Protein Smoothie
’Tis the season… to train hard and feed your muscles. By Amanda Burrill, MS Holiday season checklist of things not...April 12, 2017
You must be logged in to post a comment Login