Recipe: Chocolate Chia Protein Pudding

1 heaping scoop chocolate casein protein powder*
2 tablespoons chia seeds
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa or cacao powder
1 cup vanilla almond milk
Directions: Measure the dry ingredients into a bowl. Add half of the milk and stir until most of the lumps are gone. Then add the remaining milk and stir well. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
*If you cannot tolerate milk/casein products, you may substitute it with chocolate-flavored pea, hemp, or rice protein powder.
Serves 2
Nutrition Facts (per serving)
:Calories: 147
Protein: 15 g
Carbs: 14 g
Fat: 7 g
Fiber: 5 g
