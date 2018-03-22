Recipe: Chocolate Chia Protein Pudding

1 heaping scoop chocolate casein protein powder*

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa or cacao powder

1 cup vanilla almond milk

Directions: Measure the dry ingredients into a bowl. Add half of the milk and stir until most of the lumps are gone. Then add the remaining milk and stir well. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

*If you cannot tolerate milk/casein products, you may substitute it with chocolate-flavored pea, hemp, or rice protein powder.

Serves 2

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

:Calories: 147

Protein: 15 g

Carbs: 14 g

Fat: 7 g

Fiber: 5 g