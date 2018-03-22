Connect
To Top


Diet and Nutrition

Recipe: Chocolate Chia Protein Pudding


1 heaping scoop chocolate casein protein powder*
2 tablespoons chia seeds
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa or cacao powder
1 cup vanilla almond milk

Directions: Measure the dry ingredients into a bowl. Add half of the milk and stir until most of the lumps are gone. Then add the remaining milk and stir well. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

*If you cannot tolerate milk/casein products, you may substitute it with chocolate-flavored pea, hemp, or rice protein powder.

Serves 2
Nutrition Facts (per serving)
:Calories: 147
Protein: 15 g
Carbs: 14 g
Fat: 7 g
Fiber: 5 g

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Diet and Nutrition