VARIOUS PROTEIN BAR FOR YOU

B-UP PROTEIN BAR

Over the years, the biggest criticism of protein bars has been the inclusion of so many hard-to-pronounce ingredients that sound like they are straight from an AP chemistry class. Who knows the effect they have on your physique, much less your colon? The new gluten-free B-Up protein bar is a lean, mean, protein-delivering machine that contains only 12 ingredients. Its 20 grams of protein are derived from whey and milk protein isolate, a very pure form of protein that has been stripped of almost all of its carbs, fats, and lactose. Studies have also shown that whey protein isolate blunts hunger hormones and promotes satiety, making it one of the smartest protein choices when you’re cutting calories. Each bar is loaded with prebiotic fiber and delivers just four grams of impact carbs. If you’re on a diet, this bar is your new best friend.