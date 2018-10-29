Heat Treatment for Weight Training Workout

Connect
A study published in The Journal of Physiological Sciences examined the anabolic properties of heat stress. Japa-nese scientists examined muscle tissue that had been warmed prior to a weight-training workout. Compared to athletes who didn’t undergo the heat treatment, those with warmed-up muscles experienced greater activa-tion of certain anabolic regulator molecules, which, scientists hypothesize, start a cascade of reaction in the muscle cells that ultimately increase protein synthesis. The question is: How do you replicate this effect in your own gym? The scientists utilized a small microwave unit, which is not a common piece of gear in even the most hardcore gyms. However, many IFBB pros, such as Brandan Fokken, are fans of infrared saunas, which might be a viable alternative.

