Heat Treatment for Weight Training Workout

A study published in The Journal of Physiological Sciences examined the anabolic properties of heat stress. Japa-nese scientists examined muscle tissue that had been warmed prior to a weight-training workout. Compared to athletes who didn’t undergo the heat treatment, those with warmed-up muscles experienced greater activa-tion of certain anabolic regulator molecules, which, scientists hypothesize, start a cascade of reaction in the muscle cells that ultimately increase protein synthesis. The question is: How do you replicate this effect in your own gym? The scientists utilized a small microwave unit, which is not a common piece of gear in even the most hardcore gyms. However, many IFBB pros, such as Brandan Fokken, are fans of infrared saunas, which might be a viable alternative.
More in Burn Fat
-
9 Reasons To Take Branched-Chain Amino Acids
If you are serious about your physique, you'll seriously want to give this supplement a look. By Sarah Butcher BCAA:...October 16, 2017
-
The Lean Bulking Problem
A new approach to eating for size can help you keep the muscle you gain. By Vince Del Monte ...August 31, 2017
-
Nature’s PEDs
These eight overlooked herbs can help you build your best physique ever. By George L. Redmon, PhD, ND “Many...June 20, 2017
-
Protein Trends
The latest anabolic innovations to your favorite supplement. By Adam M. Gonzalez, PhD, CSCS, CISSN Protein powder continues to be...June 13, 2017
-
Score One For Steady-State Cardio
For the last several years steady-state cardio has been the redheaded stepchild of the fitness community, with most people rallying around...May 22, 2017
-
The Danger Of NFL Sundays
Scientists are discovering that short bouts of intense laziness are almost as bad for you as some sessions of HIIT are...April 24, 2017
-
The Mechanical Advantage
This relatively painful intensity technique can lead to rapid gains in size. By Vince Del Monte This month I want to...April 14, 2017
-
THE LION ROARS
Expert advice to your questions about training, nutrition, recovery, and living the fitness lifestyle. Chris: Is there an ideal length/method for...January 31, 2017
-
Treadmill Of Terror
Every workout program could use a dose of intense cardio. By Eddie Avakoff, owner of Metroflex LBC Treadmills are criminally...January 30, 2017
You must be logged in to post a comment Login