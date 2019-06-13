CBD Builds Muscle

As a pro figure competitor and mother living in a small rural town, I often find myself getting pulled in a million directions, whether it be chasing my goals in sport, trying to maintain children’s needs or making sure that I look and feel my best. I love my lifestyle, but I’ve learned the hard way that I’m not invincible, and fatigue, stress, and burning out can and will happen if I don’t take care of myself. Over the past 3 years, I have competed on average of 6 times a year while trying to lift heavy as well as keep and grow muscles in a very competitive class. In need of balance and relief from constant knee and joint pain, I heard about CBD (cannabidiol) oil. It was also being touted as help against stress and anxiety that at times affects me.

CAN I PASS A DRUG TEST IF I TAKE CBD?

I am a conservative person by nature and compete in an organization (PNBA) that does Olympic level drug testing where THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) is banned. Unsure if CBD could really help me and worried about legalities (even morally), I cautiously tried a CBD oil blend that showed it was free of banned substances including THC and was absorbed better than regular CBD oils. This was important because the research I saw showed that most CBD oils were only absorbed by about 5%. 1

It was time to delve further into the research because the results were immediate and overwhelmingly beneficial. I found that CBD, a compound found in hemp has many benefits like helping with inflammation and anxiety. CBD is nonpsychoactive, which means you can’t get a high when using it. “Cannabinoids attend to the endocannabinoid system, which is a network of receptors found throughout the whole body — and is about homeostasis. The endocannabinoid system regulates a variety of biological and cognitive processes like pain sensation, mood, and memory. The CBD oil I take does just that; I feel focused and even more exciting, I finally had pain relief. My knees and shoulders stopped hurting, whether I’m lifting heavy in the offseason to build muscle or high volume in season while I’m trying to cut.

Although this is just one Iron Woman’s experience with CBD oil, I’ve learned about a plethora of research showing many benefits of CBD oil. Here is a short list of what CBD has been proven to help with:

Another important note is that no longer dealing with knee or shoulder pain, I was able to tremendously increase my weight in all my major lifts, thus helping to build even more muscle and recover quicker! I know CBD has helped build muscle. I also deal with some anxiety issues, and the CBD works great for me allowing me to focus better on the mind muscle connection. It has also been proven in research to help with anxiety6.

Bottom line

If you are wondering if CBD oil can help you, but you’re worried about the legalities, know that true CBD oil without THC is legal in all 50 states for personal use and use in drug tested sports. There are many banned ingredients you can buy in the store, so to have an option like this for those of us who compete in tested sports, makes CBD oil that much more exciting. My suggestion is to make sure the company you buy your CBD oil from confirms it is THC free, WADA compliant and can be absorbed well. If they meet every criteria except absorption, make sure to take your CBD after a meal that contains fat. Research shows fat increases absorption thus making CBD oils that you already like work even better.

Written by Hilary Grant | PNBA Pro Figure Competitor, ISSA Certified Trainer, Business Owner, and Mother | @naturalfitsisters

