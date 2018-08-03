Carbs For Dinner

Just when you think you have carbs all figured out, more information comes to light.

Conventional wisdom has recommended tapering carb intake through your day (consume more in the morning and fewer as the day progresses), but a study out of Israel has shown some impressive fat-loss results from flipping the script on carbs.

In the experiment, 78 overweight police officers went on a weight-loss diet for six months. Half of the subjects ate a traditional calorie-restricted diet while the other half ate the same amount of food but ingested most of their daily carbs with their evening meal.

After six months, the second group lost more weight and experienced greater reductions in waist circumference and body fat. They also enjoyed some significant metabolic benefit as well, including lower levels of insulin and cholesterol.

Several factors influence carb consumption (such as the timing of your workout), but if your fat-loss efforts have stalled, try shifting the bulk of your carbs from breakfast to dinner.