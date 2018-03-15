Ultimate Aphrodisiac

A new study presented by The Journal of Sexual Health Medicine makes the point that sleep might be the most powerful aphrodisiac of all.

Researchers studied the sleep habits of 171 female college students and found that each extra hour of sleep corresponded to higher levels of sexual desire. They estimated that the chances of sexual activity increased by 14 percent in subjects who were well rested.

And it is not just an ethereal mood; significant physical changes took place as well. For instance, women who slept longer on average experienced greater vaginal lubrication during sex than sleep-deprived women.