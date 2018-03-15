Connect
To Top


Lifestyle

Ultimate Aphrodisiac


7411-ultimate-aphrodisiac

A new study presented by The Journal of Sexual Health Medicine makes the point that sleep might be the most powerful aphrodisiac of all.

Researchers studied the sleep habits of 171 female college students and found that each extra hour of sleep corresponded to higher levels of sexual desire. They estimated that the chances of sexual activity increased by 14 percent in subjects who were well rested.

And it is not just an ethereal mood; significant physical changes took place as well. For instance, women who slept longer on average experienced greater vaginal lubrication during sex than sleep-deprived women.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Lifestyle

  • Using Supplement

        Harder. Faster. Stronger. Longer. One of these words has undoubtedly pushed you through a tough workout. Maybe it was...

    Cindy MamMarch 12, 2018
  • Let’s Start A Healthy Habit

    After coaching and working with hundreds of clients the past six years, both online and in person, I’ve come to notice...

    Cindy MamMarch 5, 2018
  • Making The Right Decisions

    What you put into your body goes a long way to maintaining your health. By Jay Campbell and Jim Brown  ...

    Sharon OrtigasOctober 24, 2017
  • 5 Step Guide To Successful Time Management!

    These tips will ensure nothing gets in the way of succeeding with your workout goals. By Kris Gethin   In this...

    Sharon OrtigasOctober 17, 2017
  • Mistakes Matter, But Corrections Count

    How you respond to poor lifestyle choices could produce positive effects later in life. By James De Medeiros   It's hard...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 20, 2017
  • Dream Big, Win Bigger

    Jeff Seid takes us through his life, fitness, nutrition, and how to win in business.   Making it to the top...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 15, 2017
  • Newfangled Fitness

    If making gains is worth any price, these gadgets are for you. By Amanda Burrill, MS    Talk of fitness tech...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 22, 2017
  • Clean Eating

     The three major reasons to only eat organic food. By Kris Gethin   For many years I’ve pursued physical perfection through...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 8, 2017
  • Spotlight On You!

    Our top picks for the best products to consider on your road to the stage. By Amanda Burrill, MS   Oh,...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 7, 2017