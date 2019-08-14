Heba Ali’s Insane Beach Workout!

Heba Ali, the 22-year-old Jordanian and CEO of Evolve Nation, is taking the fitness world by storm by digging deep into the mental psychology of fitness and sharing it with the world. Doing so has allowed her to establish herself as a successful personal trainer, transforming not only her client’s bodies but their mindsets.
Heba showed off her INSANE hybrid training style in her most recent Instagram post and got everyone at the Iron Man headquarters jaws to drop as she went through a series of intense Hybrid Training workouts in deep beach sand.
Check out the post below:
View this post on Instagram
Step into every situation like you’re meant to be there! Don’t think about circumstances, ‘what if’s’ or the idea of failing. Just go in blindly and believe that you will get through it. Honestly, that’s how majority of my workouts go, I love the adrenaline rush that comes with trying something new and testing my limits. Some will say it’s “excessive”, I say it’s evolving…Stare down the challenge and make it happen. 👊🏽 Comment 💯 if you agree and tag a friend 🔥 #sharethemessage Wearing: @womensbestwear
Check out a full week’s work of Hybrid Training with Heba Ali in the Fall 2019 issue of Iron Man Magazine.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login