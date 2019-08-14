Heba Ali’s Insane Beach Workout!

Heba Ali, the 22-year-old Jordanian and CEO of Evolve Nation, is taking the fitness world by storm by digging deep into the mental psychology of fitness and sharing it with the world. Doing so has allowed her to establish herself as a successful personal trainer, transforming not only her client’s bodies but their mindsets.

Heba showed off her INSANE hybrid training style in her most recent Instagram post and got everyone at the Iron Man headquarters jaws to drop as she went through a series of intense Hybrid Training workouts in deep beach sand.

Check out the post below:

Check out a full week’s work of Hybrid Training with Heba Ali in the Fall 2019 issue of Iron Man Magazine.