Connect
To Top


Burn Fat

Green Chile Egg White Cups


 

Super convenient for meals on the go, killer macros, easy to prep in bulk, and oh so tasty!

 

 

  • 12 Round Wonton Wrappers
  • 1.5 cups Liquid egg whites from carton
  • 1 small can of diced green chiles
  • 1TBS of your favorite red salsa
  • 2TBS unsweetened almond milk
  • 4 slices Canadian Bacon, chopped into very small pieces
  • 1/4cup 28grams shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp taco seasoning
  • Pinch of salt
  • Black pepper to taste

.

.

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Into a large mixing bowl add egg whites, Canadian bacon, almond milk, green chile, salsa, seasonings and mix well.
  3. Heavily spray each cup of a muffin tin with cooking spray.
  4. Carefully place a wonton wrapper in each cup and form a cup shape with the wonton wrapper, be careful not to puncture the wrapper.
  5. Measure 3 TBS of the mixture into each cup. (Try to evenly distribute the ingredients)
  6. Measure out the cheese and sprinkle a little bit on the top of each cup.
  7. Bake for 19-21 minutes or until cooked through.
  8. Allow to sit for a few minutes before removing from muffin tin. These are even better with salsa and plain greek yogurt or sour cream on top!..

.

.

.

 

Recipe by Cori Baker, @cori_fit. Cori is a former IFBB Bikini Pro, home taught baker, and professional taste tester. Look for more recipes from Cori inside our upcoming Fall 2019 Issue that will be released on August 13th.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Burn Fat

  • Build a Balanced Bikini Body with IFBB Pro Breena Martinez

    Truth: You won’t get a balanced bikini body by under eating and spending countless hours on the treadmill. Contrary to popular...

    ironashleyJanuary 14, 2019
  • Heat Treatment for Weight Training Workout

    A study published in The Journal of Physiological Sciences examined the anabolic properties of heat stress. Japa-nese scientists examined muscle tissue...

    Cindy MamOctober 29, 2018
  • 9 Reasons To Take Branched-Chain Amino Acids

    If you are serious about your physique, you’ll seriously want to give this supplement a look. By Sarah Butcher   BCAA:...

    Sharon OrtigasOctober 16, 2017
  • The Lean Bulking Problem

    A new approach to eating for size can help you keep the muscle you gain.   By Vince Del Monte  ...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 31, 2017
  • Nature’s PEDs 

    These eight overlooked herbs can help you build your best physique ever.    By George L. Redmon, PhD, ND   “Many...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 20, 2017
  • Protein Trends

    The latest anabolic innovations to your favorite supplement. By Adam M. Gonzalez, PhD, CSCS, CISSN   Protein powder continues to be...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 13, 2017
  • Score One For Steady-State Cardio

    For the last several years steady-state cardio has been the redheaded stepchild of the fitness community, with most people rallying around...

    Sharon OrtigasMay 22, 2017
  • The Danger Of NFL Sundays

    Scientists are discovering that short bouts of intense laziness are almost as bad for you as some sessions of HIIT are...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 24, 2017
  • The Mechanical Advantage

    This relatively painful intensity technique can lead to rapid gains in size. By Vince Del Monte This month I want to...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 14, 2017