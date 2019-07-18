Green Chile Egg White Cups

Super convenient for meals on the go, killer macros, easy to prep in bulk, and oh so tasty!
- 12 Round Wonton Wrappers
- 1.5 cups Liquid egg whites from carton
- 1 small can of diced green chiles
- 1TBS of your favorite red salsa
- 2TBS unsweetened almond milk
- 4 slices Canadian Bacon, chopped into very small pieces
- 1/4cup 28grams shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp taco seasoning
- Pinch of salt
- Black pepper to taste
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Into a large mixing bowl add egg whites, Canadian bacon, almond milk, green chile, salsa, seasonings and mix well.
- Heavily spray each cup of a muffin tin with cooking spray.
- Carefully place a wonton wrapper in each cup and form a cup shape with the wonton wrapper, be careful not to puncture the wrapper.
- Measure 3 TBS of the mixture into each cup. (Try to evenly distribute the ingredients)
- Measure out the cheese and sprinkle a little bit on the top of each cup.
- Bake for 19-21 minutes or until cooked through.
- Allow to sit for a few minutes before removing from muffin tin. These are even better with salsa and plain greek yogurt or sour cream on top!..
