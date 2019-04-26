Connect
Banana Vanilla Protein Pancakes


Say goodbye to frozen waffles. We’ve got your new favorite high-protein breakfast option.

 

In a Blender combine:

  • 1/2 cup old fashioned oats
  • 1/2 scoop vanilla flavored CutCake Protein from Gains in Bulk
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • small pinch of salt
  • 1 whole egg
  • 1/4 cup liquid egg whites (from a carton)
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/2 large ripe banana
  • 1/4 cup almond milk

Directions:

  1. Add dry ingredients to the bender and blend for about 15 seconds
  2. Add wet ingredients and blend for 30 seconds
  3. Spritz a pan or griddle with non stick spray
  4. Set griddle to 350°F
  5. Cook for approximately 2 minutes on each side

Topping suggestions:

  • peanut butter
  • sliced banana
  • a touch of syrup

Macros for 1 serving (3 large pancakes):

340 Calories | 38g Carbohydrates | 8g Fat | 28g protein*

*without toppings

 

Recipe by Cori Baker, @cori_fit. Cori is a former IFBB Bikini Pro, home taught baker, and professional taste tester. Look for more recipes from Cori inside our upcoming Fall 2019 Magazine Issue that will be released in August.

