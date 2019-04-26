Banana Vanilla Protein Pancakes

Say goodbye to frozen waffles. We’ve got your new favorite high-protein breakfast option.
In a Blender combine:
- 1/2 cup old fashioned oats
- 1/2 scoop vanilla flavored CutCake Protein from Gains in Bulk
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp baking soda
- small pinch of salt
- 1 whole egg
- 1/4 cup liquid egg whites (from a carton)
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 large ripe banana
- 1/4 cup almond milk
Directions:
- Add dry ingredients to the bender and blend for about 15 seconds
- Add wet ingredients and blend for 30 seconds
- Spritz a pan or griddle with non stick spray
- Set griddle to 350°F
- Cook for approximately 2 minutes on each side
Topping suggestions:
- peanut butter
- sliced banana
- a touch of syrup
Macros for 1 serving (3 large pancakes):
340 Calories | 38g Carbohydrates | 8g Fat | 28g protein*
*without toppings
Recipe by Cori Baker, @cori_fit. Cori is a former IFBB Bikini Pro, home taught baker, and professional taste tester. Look for more recipes from Cori inside our upcoming Fall 2019 Magazine Issue that will be released in August.
