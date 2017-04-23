Melatonin For Fat Loss

Connect
A new study published in the journal Clinical Endocrinology indicates that regular use of a melatonin supplement results in a leaner, more muscular body. Long used to improve sleep by regulating circadian rhythms, melatonin has several other health-promoting properties. A group of older subjects was given a small daily dose of melatonin (either one milligram or three milligrams) every day for a year.

At the end of the year they had lost significantly more fat and added slightly more muscle than the control group who did not take the supplement. The group who was given the three-milligram dose lost more fat than those who took one milligram, but both losses were significant. (An average adult dose is usually five milligrams a day.) Scientists believe that the improved body composition is due to melatonin’s ability to improve insulin sensitivity.

