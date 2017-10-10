Connect
To Top


Fat Loss

The Key To Fat Loss? Smell!


Science just uncovered research that says the secret to losing weight is right under your nose!

BY SARAH CHADWELL, NASM CPT

 

Let’s face it: It’s impossible to sit down to any plate of food and not take in the smell before you dig in. It’s not only part of the experience of a good meal, but it is hardwired into our brains as part of the enjoyment. You may be surprised to hear that this same instinctual sniff that starts every meal might just be what’s stopping you from losing those last few pesky pounds around your middle.

Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, just uncovered the link between savoring the smell of your food and halted weight loss in a study published in the journal Cell Metabolism. According to senior author Andrew Dillin, the Thomas and Stacey Siebel Distinguished Chair in Stem Cell Research, professor of molecular and cell biology and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, “Sensory systems play a role in metabolism. Weight gain isn’t purely a measure of the calories taken in; it’s also related to how those calories are perceived.”

The study compared subjects who had lost their sense of smell against others who had healthy sniffers. The results were very interesting. While the prevailing expectation was that those who couldn’t enjoy the smell of the food would eat less, the study found they actually ate the same amount. The really staggering result, however, was that those who didn’t enjoy the smell ended up gaining less weight than those that did even though they ate the same amount. What’s the takeaway? Clearly you wouldn’t want to cripple your sense of smell, but maybe you should start enjoying the smell a little less to ensure that the memory doesn’t linger or add up on your waistline.

 

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Fat Loss

  • Brain Stimulation Helps Battle Obesity

    The battle of the bulge has been raging for decades. Scientists constantly look for ways to help obese people return to...

    Sharon OrtigasOctober 11, 2017
  • Brain Stimulation Helps Battle Obesity

    By Sarah Chadwell, NASM CPT   The battle of the bulge has been raging for decades. Scientists constantly look for ways...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 26, 2017
  • More Salt Makes You Hungry – Not Thirsty

    By Sarah Chadwell, NASM CPT    The average American consumes 3,400 milligrams of salt per day far surpassing the upper end...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 25, 2017
  • Why is it so hard to lose weight? Science weighs in

    Losing weight isn't easy. We get that. While we’ve all dismissed the claims of our overweight friends that it's harder for...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 7, 2017
  • The Lean Bulking Problem

    A new approach to eating for size can help you keep the muscle you gain.   By Vince Del Monte  ...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 31, 2017
  • The Best Protein Diet?

    A high-protein diet is known to aid weight loss, but a study by Scandinavian researchers gets even more specific about the...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 30, 2017
  • Magic Fat Bullet

    British scientists recently completed a study that indicates that flavonoid consumption can be just as effective as cutting calories and increasing...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 29, 2017
  • The Skinny On Fatty Acids

    “Fat” used to be bad word in fitness circles. Not anymore. By George L. Redmon, PhD, ND   PQ: These new...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 29, 2017
  • Fasting For Fat Loss

    By now you’ve probably heard of intermittent fasting. What began in the Paleo/ancestral health movement has migrated into mainstream fitness. Intermittent...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 28, 2017