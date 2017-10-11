Connect
To Top


Fat Loss

Brain Stimulation Helps Battle Obesity


The battle of the bulge has been raging for decades. Scientists constantly look for ways to help obese people return to a healthy weight. You're probably aware of a multitude of surgeries available, diets, prescriptions and other so-called solutions to the problem, but nothing has slowed the growing epidemic.

A new study suggests that electromagnetic brain stimulation technology, deep transcranial magnetic stimulation, or dTMS, is a promising and noninvasive way to help overweight people lose weight by altering their gut microbiota. A person’s intestinal microbiota, or bacteria living in the gut, has been linked with their overall health or lack thereof. Obese people have been found to have a microorganism imbalance meaning they have few beneficial microorganisms and many harmful ones in their intestines.

Intestinal microbiota is determined by diet, genetics and other factors. Microbiota can be impaired or altered by bacterial infections, antibiotic treatments, lifestyle and long-term diet changes. Impairment of microbiota causes problems including altering the brain’s signals for appetite, hence obesity.

Livio Luzi, M.D., head of endocrinology and professor at the IRCCS Policlinico San Donato and the University of Milan in Italy conducted research on 14 obese patients to see if dTMS would improve their gut microbiota composition. The subjects who underwent the dTMS treatment had an electromagnetic coil placed on their scalps. Magnetic pulses were sent into deep regions of their brains.

After five weeks of treatment, the dTMS subjects lost more than 3 percent of their weight and 4 percent of their fat. In fecal analysis, the dTMS subjects also had significantly increased levels of beneficial gut bacteria whereas the control group didn’t. Luzi concluded that dTMS treatment could clearly have a profound impact on obesity through gut-brain axis alterations.

The number of additional calories you’ll consume if you eat a cup of raisins instead of a cup of grapes. Raisins clock in at 299 calories per cup and grapes at a paltry 67. Snack smart!

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Fat Loss

  • The Key To Fat Loss? Smell!

    Science just uncovered research that says the secret to losing weight is right under your nose! BY SARAH CHADWELL, NASM CPT...

    Sharon OrtigasOctober 10, 2017
  • Brain Stimulation Helps Battle Obesity

    By Sarah Chadwell, NASM CPT   The battle of the bulge has been raging for decades. Scientists constantly look for ways...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 26, 2017
  • More Salt Makes You Hungry – Not Thirsty

    By Sarah Chadwell, NASM CPT    The average American consumes 3,400 milligrams of salt per day far surpassing the upper end...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 25, 2017
  • Why is it so hard to lose weight? Science weighs in

    Losing weight isn't easy. We get that. While we’ve all dismissed the claims of our overweight friends that it's harder for...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 7, 2017
  • The Lean Bulking Problem

    A new approach to eating for size can help you keep the muscle you gain.   By Vince Del Monte  ...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 31, 2017
  • The Best Protein Diet?

    A high-protein diet is known to aid weight loss, but a study by Scandinavian researchers gets even more specific about the...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 30, 2017
  • Magic Fat Bullet

    British scientists recently completed a study that indicates that flavonoid consumption can be just as effective as cutting calories and increasing...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 29, 2017
  • The Skinny On Fatty Acids

    “Fat” used to be bad word in fitness circles. Not anymore. By George L. Redmon, PhD, ND   PQ: These new...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 29, 2017
  • Fasting For Fat Loss

    By now you’ve probably heard of intermittent fasting. What began in the Paleo/ancestral health movement has migrated into mainstream fitness. Intermittent...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 28, 2017