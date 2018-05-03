Makeup Ready at the Gym

You never really expect trainers to show up at the gym with a made up face. But at the same time, being seen in public without a stitch of makeup can be very humbling and personally, I feel a bit insecure. Come to think of it, I probably look like Smeagol from Lord Of The Rings. You know the look: pale, dark eye circles…no lashes nor eyebrows. If you have a day job, working out after your day is done with the day’s makeup on is fine as long as you wash your face immediately after to prevent breakouts. Also, you’ll want to avoid rubbing or wiping the sweat off your face as it pushes makeup deeper into the pores. The better method is to gently dab which also doesn’t stretch your skin! But for gym days you’re to shy to go bare faced or have errands to run right after, here are my picks for brightening up your face without being obvious!

1.) Tinted Moisturizer

This should be a staple in your skin care routine! While having the benefits of liquid foundation, it also provides moisture to the skin and in many formulations, contain SPF. One product provides the benefits of three, which saves precious time in your morning routine.

I recommend: NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 ($44)

Helpful Tip: If it’s too much coverage for you, mix this with a regular daytime moisturizer (1:1 ratio works well)

2.) Concealer

It’s amazing how a little concealer under the eyes can make one look like they’re crawling out of the grave into a face that’s lit like a Neutrogena commercial. If you want added brightness to the face, dab and blend some concealer around the base of your nose where it tends to be red, and in areas where you want to conceal some blemishes.

I recommend: MAC Studio Finish SPF Concealer ($19)

3.) Eyeliner

Who knew drawing a couple black lines on your face would make your eyes stand out so much? Well, it takes a little more skill than that, and you’d be surprised that less is more in this case. Position yourself close to the mirror, tilt your head back slightly so that you’re looking down at the mirror. Gently lift your upper lid and line with a black eyeliner (dark brown if you have light hair) along the upper water line just under the lashes.

I recommend: Make Up For Ever Aqua Eyes Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil ($19)

4.) Mascara

If you’re blessed with naturally curly lashes, then skip the eyelash curler. Long thick lashes automatically beautify the eyes, and the eyeliner trick above coupled with mascara will make your lashes look naturally thicker. Prevent running and smudging by selecting a waterproof version.

I recommend: L’Oreal Voluminous Waterproof Mascara ($8)

5.) Eyebrow Pomade

While the status quo normally uses pencils or powder to fill in brows, they can easily smudge, rub off or completely disappear when sweat is spilling out your pores. Eyebrow pomade will change your gym makeup game because it’s waterproof! It’s a God send.

I recommend: Anastasia DipBrow Pomade ($18)

6.) Setting Spray

The longer you have makeup on, the less fresh it looks. Usually makeup is set with powder, but we want to keep it light and minimal for a fresh “no makeup” makeup look. Spritz a few mists over your face as the last step.

I recommend: NYX Matte/Dewy Setting Spray ($8)

7.) Lip Balm

No need for lip color. Bring out your natural lip color by moisturizing them with an emollient balm which automatically plumpen the lips. Dry lips will constrict the skin on your lips which in turn will make them appear smaller AND training is so much more comfy with soft lips!

I recommend: Aquafor Healing Oinment ($6)