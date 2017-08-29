Magic Fat Bullet

British scientists recently completed a study that indicates that flavonoid consumption can be just as effective as cutting calories and increasing exercise volume when it comes to losing fat. The study, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that even when food-related factors were corrected for, flavonoid consumption exhibited a fat-fighting effect. That means that scientists were able to separate the effects of diet and exercise, so this is not a case of subjects who eats well and thus probably exercise too.

In another analysis, they examined sets of twins and found that the twin of each pair who ate more anthocyanins, a flavonoid found in blue-purple fruit such as berries, had a better fat-mass ratio. Flavonoid-rich foods include all types of berries, leafy vegetables, spices, herbs, tea, and wine. More good news about this study is that the level of flavonoid consumption necessary to kick-start these benefits is realistic and achievable for humans.