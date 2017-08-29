Connect
To Top


Fat Loss

Magic Fat Bullet


British scientists recently completed a study that indicates that flavonoid consumption can be just as effective as cutting calories and increasing exercise volume when it comes to losing fat. The study, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that even when food-related factors were corrected for, flavonoid consumption exhibited a fat-fighting effect. That means that scientists were able to separate the effects of diet and exercise, so this is not a case of subjects who eats well and thus probably exercise too.

In another analysis, they examined sets of twins and found that the twin of each pair who ate more anthocyanins, a flavonoid found in blue-purple fruit such as berries, had a better fat-mass ratio. Flavonoid-rich foods include all types of berries, leafy vegetables, spices, herbs, tea, and wine. More good news about this study is that the level of flavonoid consumption necessary to kick-start these benefits is realistic and achievable for humans.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Fat Loss

  • The Skinny On Fatty Acids

    “Fat” used to be bad word in fitness circles. Not anymore. By George L. Redmon, PhD, ND   PQ: These new...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 29, 2017
  • Fasting For Fat Loss

    By now you’ve probably heard of intermittent fasting. What began in the Paleo/ancestral health movement has migrated into mainstream fitness. Intermittent...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 28, 2017
  • Is Twitter Ruining Your Diet?

    Are you tired of the nonstop inspirational messages tossed around on Instagram by social media fitness celebs? Don’t be. There’s a...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 10, 2017
  • The Forgotten Nutrient

    One problem with ketogenic and other ultra-low-carb diets is the lack of fiber. Besides the obvious internal benefits, fiber intake is...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 9, 2017
  • The Brazilian Super-Shrinker

    A new study in the online nutrition journal PLOS One indicates that acai, a purple berry native to South America can...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 31, 2017
  • Ditch The Diet Drinks

    A strategic use of a diet soda to get you through a sugar craving may keep your diet on-track, but a...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 21, 2017
  • Fat Loss Strategies

    There is more than one way to skin a fat cat. A recent study published in the Journal Of Sports Science...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 20, 2017
  • The Right Crash Diet

    Ketogenic diets seem to be the new hot thing … again. A form of ultra low-carb dieting (usually fewer than 20...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 19, 2017
  • Hypertrophy Bacteria

    A beneficial bacteria found in pickled cabbage has been shown to improve endurance, boost strength, stimulate muscle growth, and even reduce...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 29, 2017