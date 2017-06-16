Lutein And Fat Loss

Connect
A carotenoid commonly fond in green leafy vegetables and long used to promote eye health might help you catch the eye of someone else, says a new study published in the Journal Of Ophthalmology. Lutein protects eyes from damaging radiation and slows the progress of age-related macular degeneration. It’s a common and clinically proven ingredient in eye-health supplements.

A group of Dutch scientists recently found that it also inhibits an enzyme called complement factor D, which plays a role in the growth of fat tissue. Complement factor D not only helps uptake glucose into cells and convert it into fat, it also stymies lipolysis, the process by which fat cells release their contents into the bloodstream to be utilized by the body. To boost your own intake its easy to find lutein supplements, or simply eat more of the stuff you should be eating anyway: kale, spinach, broccoli, zucchini, Brussels sprouts, and eggs.

