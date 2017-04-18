Fat-Eating Bugs

A study published in the International Journal Of Food Sciences And Nutrition examined the role of probiotics, the good bacteria that resides in your gut, on acquiring a lean physique. Scientists pored over the results of 25 different human trials and the impact probiotics have on bodyweight and BMI in healthy adults. They found that probiotics clearly reduced bodyweight when subjects consumed more than one type of probiotic for at least eight weeks, they experienced an even greater increase in weight loss. Probiotics also provide other health benefits and can help boost the immune system. When buying a probiotic supplement, look for a product that contains at least 10 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) per dose.
More in Fat Loss
-
Lean And Green
Chlorophyll is a name of green pigments that are found in leafy green plants such as spinach, wheatgrass, and forms of...April 18, 2017
-
Early Birds Get The Burn
Bleary eyed, pre-dawn bouts on the treadmill before your first meal may not sound like a ton of fun—but science is...April 11, 2017
-
Fat-Fighting Fruit
A recent culinary fad may also prove to be a new weapon in the battle of the bulge. Acai, the trendy...April 11, 2017
-
No Protein? No Problem
There’s a reason no one cycles protein the way they do carbs: Because protein is awesome and you always want get plenty of it....March 27, 2017
-
“Cap” The Calories
Turns out the burning sensation you get from chili peppers isn’t just for your taste buds. Capsaicin—the culprit in chili peppers...February 14, 2017
-
Treadmill Of Terror
Every workout program could use a dose of intense cardio. By Eddie Avakoff, owner of Metroflex LBC Treadmills are criminally...January 30, 2017
-
Fitbit Meets Fitbite
Wearable technology has made a huge impact on fitness, and now it might even influence your eating. The Journal Of The Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics...December 27, 2016
-
Research: Going Nuts Over Fat Loss
If you include nuts in your daily feedings, you’re most likely leaner than the guy who doesn’t, say researchers from the...September 28, 2016
-
Green Tea Makes Dieting Easier
Green tea has been shown to fight cancer, decrease muscle soreness, and even aid fat loss. Swedish scientists recently sought to...September 7, 2016
You must be logged in to post a comment Login