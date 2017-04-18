Fat-Eating Bugs

A study published in the International Journal Of Food Sciences And Nutrition examined the role of probiotics, the good bacteria that resides in your gut, on acquiring a lean physique. Scientists pored over the results of 25 different human trials and the impact probiotics have on bodyweight and BMI in healthy adults. They found that probiotics clearly reduced bodyweight when subjects consumed more than one type of probiotic for at least eight weeks, they experienced an even greater increase in weight loss. Probiotics also provide other health benefits and can help boost the immune system. When buying a probiotic supplement, look for a product that contains at least 10 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) per dose.