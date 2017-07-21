Connect
To Top


Fat Loss

Ditch The Diet Drinks


A strategic use of a diet soda to get you through a sugar craving may keep your diet on-track, but a new research review indicates that diet sodas don’t actually help you lose weight. A collaborative project headed by researchers at the Imperial College London’s School of Public Health found that consuming diet drinks might cause people to eat more calories by stimulating their sweet-sensitive taste buds. (They also found that much of the research showing a link between diet sodas and weight loss was financed by food and beverage companies.)

Many nutrition experts disagree with this finding and believe that zero-calorie beverages can help people manage calorie intake. The bottom line seems to be that they are better than a full-sugar soda, but the smartest plan is to wean yourself off that sugary taste.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Fat Loss

  • Fat Loss Strategies

    There is more than one way to skin a fat cat. A recent study published in the Journal Of Sports Science...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 20, 2017
  • The Right Crash Diet

    Ketogenic diets seem to be the new hot thing … again. A form of ultra low-carb dieting (usually fewer than 20...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 19, 2017
  • Hypertrophy Bacteria

    A beneficial bacteria found in pickled cabbage has been shown to improve endurance, boost strength, stimulate muscle growth, and even reduce...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 29, 2017
  • Ripped Like 007

    If you ever wondered how James Bond managed to stay in fighting shape while slamming down martinis left and right, the...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 21, 2017
  • Post-Workout Fat Loss

    Powerlifters and mass monsters should mix their post-workout whey protein with a hefty dose of fast-acting carbs, but a recent study...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 20, 2017
  • Nature’s PEDs 

    These eight overlooked herbs can help you build your best physique ever.    By George L. Redmon, PhD, ND   “Many...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 20, 2017
  • Lutein And Fat Loss

    A carotenoid commonly fond in green leafy vegetables and long used to promote eye health might help you catch the eye...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 16, 2017
  • Protein Trends

    The latest anabolic innovations to your favorite supplement. By Adam M. Gonzalez, PhD, CSCS, CISSN   Protein powder continues to be...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 13, 2017
  • Score One For Steady-State Cardio

    For the last several years steady-state cardio has been the redheaded stepchild of the fitness community, with most people rallying around...

    Sharon OrtigasMay 22, 2017