The Danger Of NFL Sundays


Scientists are discovering that short bouts of intense laziness are almost as bad for you as some sessions of HIIT are good for you. Research presented at the meeting of the Sedentary Behavior Research Network in Sydney, Australia, shows that subjects who sat for five consecutive hours took an immediate hit to their metabolic health.

Circulating insulin and glucose levels were 20 percent higher in those who stayed in their seat for the equivalent of one and half average NFL games, compared to those who got up and took a light walk one to two hours into the couch session. Elevated insulin levels prompt the body to store fat while chronically pumped-up levels of glucose can lead to increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and more. The good news is, just three two-minute walks an hour can stop a lot of that metabolic damage.

