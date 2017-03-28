Produce Happiness

Fresh fruits and vegetables are great for your abs, but they are also pretty darn good for your head. Info published in the American Journal Of Public Health claims that people who go from eating no fruits and vegetables to consuming eight servings a day experienced an increase in life satisfaction that was equal to moving from being unemployed to fully employed.

Additionally, the boost of happiness that comes from eating more produce (eight servings seems to be the threshold for incremental improvement) happens much more quickly than the proven health benefits that are bestowed by the fresh fare.

The scientists, who were collaborators between the University of Warwick, England and the University of Queensland, Australia, feel that a link could be found between mood and the level of antioxidants in the fruits and vegetables, but more research is necessary.