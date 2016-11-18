Connect
To Top


Muscle Science

Poor Sleep, Weak Training


A new study found that sleep deficiency undermines your performance in the gym in a big way, especially when it comes to high-intensity fat-burning exercise.

Scientists affiliated with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that endurance and peak power both decreased in subjects who were significantly deficient in sleep. More interestingly, these same subjects burned fewer calories during exercise than their counterparts who had plenty of sleep. Peak heart rate and submaximal heart rate also decreased in the sleepy group, meaning they burned fewer calories in the hours after the workout as well. If you’re burning the candle at both ends to fit in a high-intensity calorie-burning raining session, make sure you’re not doing it at the expense of getting some reasonable shut-eye.

im0816_researchmuscle_sleep_01

 

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Muscle Science

  • Iron Man Magazine cameronjames
    The Enzymatic Storm

    Create and govern the perfect anabolic environment with this little-known supplement   At Labrada Nutrition, we feel that these systemic enzymes offer...

    Sharon OrtigasDecember 20, 2016
  • Ultimate 100s - Machine Fly
    Ultimate 100s

    Ultra-high reps are amazing for breaking through hypertrophy plateaus. Here’s how to do them right. By Alexander Juan Antonio Cortes  ...

    Sharon OrtigasDecember 15, 2016
  • im0816_researchmuscle_fokken_dumbbellbenchpress_01
    Deconstructing The Dumbbells Bench Press

    The debate between the merits of the barbell bench press and the dumbbell bench press has raged for years, with the...

    swarnavaNovember 17, 2016
  • im0816_researchmuscle_ako_pullup_01
    Bodyweight Cardio

    If you hate running but want to burn some calories through high-intensity interval training, try a bodyweight circuit instead. A recent...

    swarnavaNovember 16, 2016
  • im0816_feat_mind_darnell_01
    Hacking The Mind-Muscle Connection

    Wake up sleeping muscle groups with this carefully curated group of exercises. By Alexander Juan Antonio Cortes Within pop culture, the...

    swarnavaNovember 10, 2016
  • im0816_e2g_ashgari_01
    Bigger Muscles Through Stronger Joints

    Nothing kills a workout faster than joint pain. Use these supplements to keep yourself feeling good in the gym. By George...

    swarnavaOctober 27, 2016
  • im0616_researchmuscle_roller_01
    Research: Know Your Roll

      The foam-rolling craze has been a blessing for some, bestowing greater range of motion and less pain on desk-bound athletes...

    swarnavaSeptember 29, 2016
  • im0416_researchmuscle_lateralraise_01
    Strength Beats Pain

    Most of us work out to look better and feel stronger, but a habit of hitting the iron can actually help...

    Natalie MinhAugust 18, 2016
  • im0416_researchmuscle_forest_01
    Run Anxiety Away

    The gym life can be so addictive it’s hard to remember that nature provides a wealth of unique health benefits. Recently,...

    Natalie MinhAugust 18, 2016