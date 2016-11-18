Poor Sleep, Weak Training

A new study found that sleep deficiency undermines your performance in the gym in a big way, especially when it comes to high-intensity fat-burning exercise.

Scientists affiliated with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that endurance and peak power both decreased in subjects who were significantly deficient in sleep. More interestingly, these same subjects burned fewer calories during exercise than their counterparts who had plenty of sleep. Peak heart rate and submaximal heart rate also decreased in the sleepy group, meaning they burned fewer calories in the hours after the workout as well. If you’re burning the candle at both ends to fit in a high-intensity calorie-burning raining session, make sure you’re not doing it at the expense of getting some reasonable shut-eye.