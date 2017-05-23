Green Light

This herbaceous detox smoothie might look like mutant phlegm, but it tastes like heaven.

By Amanda Burrill, MS

I bet you could use a “detox.” So hot right now.

Let’s be clear: You most likely have a functioning kidney, liver, and colon. In that case, your body is always working to remove toxins, but we can do a few things to boost this process.

Forget about the trendy overpriced detox product “Green Pressed Juicery Money Hole” wants to deliver to you daily for an exorbitant fee. And forget that lemon juice and cayenne pepper junk Beyonce tried to get you to try. Detoxing doesn’t have to make you feel even hungrier or taste like the spot where the sewage meets the river.

No rocket science or holy grail here. This smoothie will help clean out your system, de-bloat the belly, and still provide enough nutrients to keep your energy up. The color gives away some serious health action, but mint and mango are supporting players that add a surprising flavor punch. It’s gentle and low-calorie enough to drink daily.

Whether you’re grabbing this issue in full holiday swing or past New Year’s and the associated vows to repent for your sins, this smoothie will help you “ring in” and “rein in” that physique.

Flat belly. High energy. Bring it 2017.

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 ribs celery

1 cup chopped kale leaves

1 cup frozen cubed mango

¼ cup chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped mint

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 scoop flavorless protein powder

optional: 8 oz orange juice (adds about 50 calories)

Total (per serving): 176 calories, 18 g carbs, 21 g protein, 3 g fat, 5 g fiber

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender, beginning with the liquid to avoid sticky protein-powder clumps. Blend until smooth.

SUPERFOOD 101

Celery and Parsley

Both of these ingredients are diuretics that aid in rinsing toxins from your system. Who knew with parsley? Celery also delivers a lot of dietary fiber that boosts your digestion and helps clean the system out. So remember, you may feel a little fuller after a shake like this, even though it is low calorie, but once it “passes,” it’s taking a whole lot with it.

Kale

We’ve gone over kale before, and we’ll go over it again because I can always bring yet another fun fact to the table. Researchers now identify over 45 different flavonoids in kale. These combine both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits—and the less oxidative stress and inflammation in our bodies the better. Buying organic and pesticide-free is preferable but not always realistic.

Mango

There are plenty of health benefits to highlight in this fruit, but it’s a new year and maybe you’re prowling for a new boo! Known in some cultures as the “love fruit,” mangoes have been known to increase the virility in men. This juicy stone fruit also packs vitamin E, which helps regulate sex hormones and boost sex drive!

Apple Cider Vinegar

I used to do shots of apple cider vinegar when I was a kid, but do use it in this smoothie to bring a tart edge to the flavor profile. Also, acetic acid suppresses appetite and reduces water retention. Both detox-ilicious qualities.