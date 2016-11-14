Connect
To Top


Nutrition

Get On The Ball – Research


 

In the quest to get lean, every calorie counts.

But in a quest not to get fat, calories mean almost as much. Obesity statistics show that even a small daily positive energy balance (between 15 and 50 calories) can lead to serious increases in body fat over time. One painless way to move your daily calories from the black to the red is using an exercise ball instead of a computer chair. In a study published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, scientists found that the demand placed on the core muscles when subjects sat on a ball burned about 16 extra calories over four hours. The effort was incidental and did not decrease the comfort or productivity of the sitter. It doesn’t sound like much, but it doesn’t take much effort either. And whether you’re trying to get ripped, or just want to stave off age-related weight gain, every little bit helps.

 

 

im0816_researchfat_sitball_01

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Nutrition

  • Iron Man Magazine cameronjames
    The Enzymatic Storm

    Create and govern the perfect anabolic environment with this little-known supplement   At Labrada Nutrition, we feel that these systemic enzymes offer...

    Sharon OrtigasDecember 20, 2016
  • Iron Man Magazine supp_preworkout_pjbraun_01
    Pre-Workout Primer

    Do you need a pick-me-up before your next workout? Find the supplement for you. By Jenevieve Roper, PhD, CSCS   Some...

    Sharon OrtigasDecember 19, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_greek_01
    Greek Versus Italian

      We all get tired of cooking sometimes. The trick is to find a decent take-out place that won’t ruin your...

    swarnavaNovember 29, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_beetroot_01
    Feel The Beet

    Move over kale, acai, pomegranate juice, and coconut water: Beetroot juice is the latest bodybuilding superfood. Unlike those others, beetroot juice...

    swarnavaNovember 28, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_coffee_01
    Come To The Dark Side Of Coffee

      Regular coffee consumption is linked to decreased death from cardiovascular disease, lowered incidence of certain cancers, and decreased risk of...

    swarnavaNovember 25, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_fruit-veg_01
    Vegetable Beats Fruit

      From childhood on, we are constantly told to eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day. It...

    swarnavaNovember 24, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_zinc_01
    Think Zinc

      New research from the Technical University of Munich sheds light on the fact that even a slight zinc deficiency has...

    swarnavaNovember 23, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_curcumin_01
    The Manly Spice

      Curcumin, the active ingredient in the spice turmeric, has become popular among powerlifters and strength athletes for its ability to...

    swarnavaNovember 22, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_soda_01
    Live Long, Skip Soft Drinks

    Live Long, Skip Soft Drinks Most of us eat for our physique, but wouldn’t it be nice if the diet that...

    swarnavaNovember 21, 2016