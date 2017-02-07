Connect
To Top


Athlete Interviews

Frida Paulsen Stern


Amazing abs and hypnotic stage presence makes this young Bikini pro an exciting addition to the IFBB ranks.

Interview by Mike Carlson

 

It’s hard to believe Frida Paulsen Stern only has two years of competition experience. Not only does her body look like she has spent years in the gym, but her stage presence—a combination of precision posing and sultry sex appeal—makes her look like a seasoned pro. The former elite level soccer (er, football) player walked off the pitch and into the gym and never looked back. She brought an athlete’s competitive drive and work ethic with her, and has since created one of the best packages of any European Bikini pro. With full round glutes and abs you can strike a match on, it’s only a matter of time before this Swedish beauty starts appearing on the biggest stages in the sport.

Mike Carlson: How did you get interested in fitness?

Frida Paulsen Stern: I’ve always been interested in sports and I’ve played football [soccer] for as long as I can remember. But I hurt my shoulders, and with rehab my interest for fitness and weight training had a chance to develop. It was my first coach who dragged me into the fitness world and encouraged me to compete.

MC: You have incredible abs! Tell us how you train them.

FPS: I very rarely do ab workouts, but I make sure that they are engaged during every exercise I do, no matter what muscle group I work on. That's probably what keeps them in shape. I also do one to three sets of sit-ups after a workout every now and then.

MC: What is your diet like?

FPS: I basically live off chicken and rice. I find it easy with clean eating during the week, but treat myself to something nice once or twice on the weekend.

IM1116_FEAT_Hard_FridaPaulsen_03

MC: How did you become a BMR athlete? 

FPS: Since I tried their products in 2013 I’ve been a big fan. I was in contact with BMR before the Arnold Classic competition in South Africa this year, and after I won and got my pro card it was an easy decision. BMR has a presence in both Sweden and in the US, and that was just the perfect combination for me!

MC: What is the hardest part of the competitive lifestyle? What do you enjoy the most?

FPS: The hardest part is definitely the diet. I love working out, but when you spend more energy in the gym than you get from food every day it’s hard to keep a smile on your face. The best part is, without doubt, when I’m onstage doing my routine. That makes it all worth it.

MC: What do you have planned for 2017?

FPS: To qualify for The Big O is my main goal for 2017, and I'll give it my best shot!

IM1116_FEAT_Hard_FridaPaulsen_05

Name: Frida Paulsen Stern

Age: 22

Lives: Solna, Stockholm

Profession: Receptionist at Sabbatsberg hospital, posing coach

Likes: Candy

Dislikes: Winter

Favorite Drink: Coke Zero

Favorite Clean Meal: Chicken with rice

Favorite Cheat Meal: Pizza or chicken tikka masala

Favorite Movie: The Lion King 

Who Would You Cast To Play Yourself In A Movie? Hayden Panettiere

Desert Island Exercises:  Squats, dumbbell shoulder press, pulldowns

Sponsors: BMR Sports Nutrition, Bikinis by Freydis, Competition Jewelry, LPG Stockholm

Instagram: @fridapaulsen

 

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Athlete Interviews

  • IM1116_LionRoars_BrandanFokken_01
    THE LION ROARS

    Expert advice to your questions about training, nutrition, recovery, and living the fitness lifestyle. Chris: Is there an ideal length/method for...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 31, 2017
  • im1016_feat_hard_taylorrho_03
    Taylor Rhodenbaugh

    In the City Of Lights, this multitalented IFBB Bikini Pro is a bright shining star.  Interview by Mike Carlson Las Vegas...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 25, 2017
  • Iron Man Magazine feat_parker_04
    Stay Positive

    Online trainer Parker Egerton has a secret for his success. No, it’s not the beard.   By Mike Carlson   PQ:...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 10, 2017
  • Iron Man Magazine_lionroars_markus_01
    THE LION ROARS

    Expert advice to your questions about training, nutrition, recovery, and living the fitness lifestyle.    Nathan: I’ve been lifting for 10...

    Sharon OrtigasJanuary 6, 2017
  • Iron Man Magazine gopro_gunter_02
    The Next Chapter

    Post-competition life with fan-favorite bodybuilder Gunter Schlierkamp. By Mike Carlson Gunter Schlierkamp has always turned heads. People noticed him a decade...

    Sharon OrtigasDecember 23, 2016
  • Iron Man Magazine - Narmin Assria
    Narmin Assria

    Family, culture, and a hunger for the gold medal motivate this Bikini Olympia top contender. Narmin Assria has so much spunk...

    Sharon OrtigasDecember 16, 2016
  • im0816_feat_hard_courtneyking_03-1
    Young Gun

    Bikini standout Courtney King has her sights set on the 2016 Olympia.   Interview by Mike Carlson     PQ: “You...

    swarnavaNovember 9, 2016
  • im0816_feat_cov_danny_06
    His Time Has Come

    His Time Has Come Ageless Danny Hester, 47, takes aim at the Inaugural Pro Classic Physique title at the 2016 Olympia....

    swarnavaNovember 8, 2016
  • IM0716_FEAT_Hard_Ladyhammer_08
    Lady Hammer

    Stephanie Hammermeister brings a bold look and a hardcore intensity to the IFBB Pro Figure stage. Interview by Team Iron Man...

    Asim NaveedOctober 11, 2016