Come To The Dark Side Of Coffee

Regular coffee consumption is linked to decreased death from cardiovascular disease, lowered incidence of certain cancers, and decreased risk of type-II diabetes.

It’s also great before a workout and is the only thing that gets many of us out of bed in the morning. If you’re a coffee snob who is trying to lean out, focus on dark-roast brews. A recent study published in the journal Nutrition found that darker-roasted coffee beans conferred greater metabolic benefits than lightly roasted beans, specifically in how they help the body manage circulating glucose levels. Common names for dark roasts are French, espresso, Italian, and Sumatra. In case you’re worried about overdoing it, the healthy male subjects who participated in the study consumed four cups of coffee a day.