Total Knockout!

You already fell for Lindsay Christiansen with one simple glance. Are you man enough to dive into who she really is?

BY THE EDITORS

Lindsay Christiansen is not just a fitness model. She's also not just a trainer. You can't define her as simply a yogi. Everything that she is can't be captured in an Instagram post. She's not just the photo on this page. Lindsay Christiansen is all of these things and so much more. Read on to find out what makes this girl next door, blond bombshell and fitness inspiration tick and just try and keep your eyes off the amazing pictures where she defies the greatest definition of flexibility with ease. One look at Lindsay in her element will hook you, but a full read on who she really is will KO you like the knock out she is!

IRON MAN: Give us a snapshot of your youth. What were you like growing up?

Lindsay Christiansen: I’m a Midwest girl! I was born and raised in Iowa. Summers were spent running around outside, climbing trees and hiding in the corn fields! It was such an awesome place to grow up [with] lots of space, fresh air and freedom.

IM: Were you always athletically inclined or were you a girly girl?

LC: No, I really wasn’t an athletic kid at all. I tried a few sports, but I have this issue where I look like a badly maimed animal whenever I run. It’s really bad and no matter how hard I try to run normally, I can’t seem to make it work. I’m not a super “girly-girl.” But I’m not a tomboy either. I’m somewhere in between. I love camping, skateboarding, getting my hands dirty, power tools and I’m weirdly emotionally attached to my leaf blower. On the other hand, I also love mani-pedis, getting my hair done, 1,000 thread count sheets and 5-star resorts.

IM: When was the first time you did yoga?



LC: It was on October 10th, 2007. I’m not kidding. I know the exact date of my first yoga class. I remember that it seemed important to me. I connected with it and with myself in a way that felt very profound. I celebrate my yoga anniversary every year by being sure to practice on October 10th. It will be our 10-year anniversary next month so I guess you could say it’s getting pretty serious.

IM: What is it about yoga that connects with you so much?

LC: My life is really busy. Who’s life isn’t I guess? I feel like as a working single mom I’m go go go all of the time. Yoga is my pause – a place for stillness, mindfulness, reflection and connection. A time to check in. I go a little nutty when I go too long without it.

IM: You made a career out of being fit and making others fit. How did you know that was your calling?

LC: I started teaching group exercise classes while I was a sophomore in college. Exercise really helped me deal with the stress of school and being away from home. I fell in love with the fitness industry. I love connecting to my students through fitness and especially through yoga. I love the connections we form, the victories we share and the time we spend together breathing and moving and sweating and just being.

IM: What can people expect from working with you when they're trying to get in shape?

LC: I’m the quintessential cheerleader. I’ll give it to you straight though. It’s hard work. There’s no secret formula, no special tricks, no shortcuts, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun! We’ll put on some Bieber and make it happen together.

IM: You've done a lot of modeling. Was that something that just came together or was it always part of your career goals?



LC: It just came together. It was fun and glamorous. I learned a lot and I’ll probably be really stoked to have those pictures of myself when I’m like 90.

IM: What does it mean to you to be in Iron Man magazine?

LC: It’s unbelievably rad. It’s such an honor. I’m still pinching myself. Seriously, thank you so much. I can’t wait to show my daughter!

IM: What's a yoga class like with you in charge?

LC: Fun! Lots of sweat, lots of breath, a little meditation and possibly a little Tupac.

IM: What's your main clientele like? Are you directing mostly women, men or a combination?



LC: It tends to be maybe 70 percent women and 30 percent men. I’m definitely seeing more and more men in the yoga studio in the past couple years and I think that’s awesome!

IM: You can't look at your social media without really noticing all the impressive yoga poses you post. What's it like for you engaging with fans and followers on social media?



LC: It’s really fun! I have a lot of people I consider friends from all over the world who I interact with regularly who I’ve never met in person. I get a lot of awesome recipes, great work out ideas and yoga inspiration from social media.

IM: What does a regular day look like for you?

LC: I wake up, drink my coffee (this is very, very important [laughs]), get my daughter going and off to school, go to the gym and either lift or practice yoga, teach a class or two, goof around with my daughter after school, eat dinner, do the bedtime routine and then work in bed emailing clients and planning classes for the next day. I’m always in bed by 9pm. It’s awesome.

IM: What are three things your fans don't know about you?



LC: I can do this weird thing where I can turn my bellybutton inside out. It’s creepy and you don’t want to see. I’ve never seen Star Wars. I’m really sorry. Also I don’t like sushi. I think raw fish is gross and everyone who claims to like it is lying and just trying to impress people.

IM: What can't you live without?



LC: La Croix sparkling water. I don’t drink “regular” flat water unless I’m working out.

IM: What's your guilty pleasure?

LC: Diet Coke.

IM: What are your fitness goals?



LC: To be healthy, to feel good, to be a good example to my daughter as to how to take care of her body, to be active as long into life as possible, to look good, to feel good about myself and to have a nice booty.

IM: What's your favorite bodypart on yourself?

LC: My abs. I work so hard to earn 'em.

IM: What's your favorite bodypart on guys?



LC: Shoulders. If those shoulders are covered in muscles and tattoos it’s a huge bonus.

IM: How does your family life come into play with your thriving career and following?



LC: Family is number one. Being a mom is number one. I get a lot of really cool opportunities and offers to travel and teach yoga, and while that may be part of my path one day, today I’m all about being home for those bedtime stories and soccer games.

IM: Who inspires you?



LC: My mom and dad. They’ve been married for over 40 years. That’s pretty damn inspiring. My teacher and mentor, Anthony Chavez. He has helped me fall in love with yoga and is just an amazing human being. My daughter – she inspires me to be the best version of myself I can be with her every day.

IM: What's the best advice you've ever been given?

LC: “Practice and all is coming.” It works in the context of yoga and for my life off of the yoga mat as well. To me it means, do the right thing, put in the work, but then step back and trust that the universe will take it from there.

IM: What's one mistake you learned from the most in life?

LC: A lot of the mistakes that I’ve made have been the result of me being scared or unwilling to ask for help. Being self-reliant is great, but learning to depend on others and trust in something greater than myself has been a beautiful lesson.

LINDSAY CHRISTIANSEN

AGE: 35

LIKES: Coffee, dogs, spray tans, swimming in the ocean, Disneyland, froyo, Game of Thrones (I know, I’m basic.)

DISLIKES: Sushi, cardio, high heels

FAVORITE VACATION SPOT: Baja, Mexico. I drive down every chance I get.

LISTENS TO: Justin Bieber (I love him), The Eagles, Taylor Swift. The classics ya know?

LATEST BOOK: The Universe Has Your Back by Gabrielle Bernstein. Awesome book.

SCREENTIME: I don’t watch much TV. But if my smartphone counts I might be in trouble.

FAVORITE QUOTE: “Practice and all is coming” – K. Pattabhi Jois

SPONSOR: John’s Killer Protein. Amazing pure clean whey protein.

INSTAGRAM: @lindsaychristiansenfitness

WEBSITE: www.lindsaychristiansenfitness.com

TRAINING SNAPSHOT



A day-by-day breakdown:

Monday – Lift weights

Tuesday – Yoga

Wednesday – Lift weights

Thursday – Yoga

Friday – Lift weights

Saturday – Yoga

Sunday – Chill, maybe a mellow yoga class if anything.

I alternate between upper and lower body days for the days I lift.

NUTRITION BREAKDOWN

"Breakfast is a protein smoothie I make with water, ice, a little fruit and whey protein along with something like peanut butter on toast. Lunch is a meal I prep and pack for myself. On Sundays, my favorite is a salad with greens, quinoa, sliced hardboiled egg, a few veggies and grilled shrimp. Protein smoothie in the afternoon. Dinner is something like mahi mahi, rice, grilled veggies and sweet potatoes. I don’t do designated 'cheat days.' If I really want something I’ll eat it in moderation along with something healthy. My absolute favorite is an In-N-Out grilled cheese with grilled onions. It’s the perfect combination of cool crispy lettuce with melty cheese and caramelized onions. It is heaven."