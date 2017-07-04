Olive Oil Independence

It’s time to branch out from olive oil. While avocado oil is not new, it has recently become much more readily available, as well as less expensive. It has a mild, pleasant flavor and a smoke point that is significantly higher than olive oil, making it a better candidate for sautéing and stir-frying. It also brings a number of health benefits to the dinner table. A study published in the Journal Of Nutrition showed that a meal with avocado oil increased the absorption of antioxidant carotenoids by up to 15 times.

Avocado oil is brimming with lutein and zeaxanthin, two nutrients that are important for eye health. Research has found that avocado is good for skin health, wound healing, and can protect the skin from sun damage. Finally, a study from BioMed Research International proved that avocado oil consumption can improve liver health and metabolic profile markers, which might be the most interesting aspect of this oil for physique athletes.