Nature’s Anti-Depressants

What do you use to boost your mood? Exercise? Sex? A nice IPA? Next time, try some kale. A study out of New Zealand found that people who eat vegetables are happier and more creative. A research team from the University of Otago surveyed over 400 adults ages 17 to 25. Each subject maintained a food journal for two weeks and answered a daily series of questions that measured their happiness, curiosity, and creativity.

On days the subjects ate more vegetables, they scored significantly higher in all three of these important qualities of a happy life. The relationship between a positive mood and vegetables is admittedly a casual one, and it might be a case of happy curious people choosing to eat more vegetables. The topic needs more definitive research, but the idea that smart food choices can affect our sense of well-being does not sound far-fetched.