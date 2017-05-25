Iron Butterfly?

In the past, Iron Man has reported on the value of insect-based protein, especially as the population of our planet nears eight billion people. New research, published in the Journal Of Agriculture And Food Chemistry, now shows that insects are also an incredibly plentiful source of dietary iron.

Scientists chose various insects and subjected them to a test that also assesses the bioavailability of their iron. Buffalo worms proved to contain more iron than sirloin, while grasshoppers and meal worms had slightly less than red meat. House crickets, which are a good source of amino acids and are used in the new wave of insect-based protein products, are not a good source of iron. It might be time to start broadening your culinary horizons.