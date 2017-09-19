HARDBODY FEATURE

By: The Editors

Some women take your breath away. Some women impress you from the first glance. Some women can do everything you can do, only better. Yarishna Ayala is exactly that woman all in one. One look at this Puerto Rican Wonder Woman and if your breath isn’t blown away, we have to seriously question if you even have a pulse!

From her time on stage to her time designing fitness apparel, it’s obvious that Yarishna is the type of woman who can impress on every conceivable level. If you decided to match her squat for squat, chances are you’d be wishing for amputation long before she was done. What else can you say about a woman like this? We’ll leave that to her with this exclusive interview! Enjoy her words, and pictures, we sure did!

IRON MAN: What brought you to the world of fitness? Was it always a part of your life, or were you a late bloomer?

Yarishna Ayala: I started in fitness four years ago. I was a professional salsa dancer with my sister Karishna. My coach told me to compete in fitness in the category of bikini and from that moment I started to feel like I knew fitness was my passion. I made four competitions in Puerto Rico winning first place and overall in all. I competed in the Centroamericanos y del Caribe 2012 being runner-up. From there I decided to compete in the United States looking for the dream of every athlete: To win my professional card. In less than eight months I achieved [that] in the Juniors Nationals in Chicago, becoming the first Puerto Rican bikini [competitor] to achieve it.

IM: What made you take that first step into competing in fitness contests?

YA: After participating in the reality show of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, Q'Viva The Chosen, my twin sister got pregnant and we could not dance together as a duo and that is where my fitness career starts in 2012.

IM: You’ve got a thriving social media following online. How important is social media to your business and social life?

YA: Social networks are important in my business and my life because in this way I can reach thousands of people to motivate them to make a change in their life, take care of their health, and exercise through my videos and photos. And, at the same time, I can keep in touch with friendships from other countries.

IM: You’ve already accomplished a lot in fitness. What are your fitness goals right now?

YA: Continue to motivate millions of people to achieve their dreams. I have always said that there is no dream that is impossible. You just have to work hard to reach the goal. My dream is to be the first Puerto Rican bikini competitor to compete in the Mr. Olympia.

IM: What's your favorite body part on yourself?

YA: Legs and calves.

IM: What's your favorite body part on guys?

YA: Legs.

IM: Beyond fitness, you’re an apparel designer. When did that start?

YA: Two years ago was my first line of sportswear, Yarishna By: Protokolo.

IM: What makes your clothing line unique?

YA: Train comfortable and be fashionable at the same time.

IM: What’s your inspiration when you work on designs for your clothing line?

YA: Inspire me and my followers. Many girls wrote me because I did not launch my collection of sportswear and that they liked my style to go to train. At that time, I was inspired to create my collection of sports clothes for girls.

IM: You inspire a lot of people on a daily basis. Is there anyone you look to for inspiration?

YA: My followers are my daily inspiration.

IM: Tell us what it’s like to work with Nutrex Research.

YA: I [started working] with Nutrex Research 3 years ago. I would say we are family.

IM: Do you have any favorite supplements from the Nutrex Research line?

YA: My favorite supplement is the Lipo-6 Black Intense, which is a fat burner and Aqua Loss, which is a natural diuretic [and also] Protein Muscle Infusion (cookies and cream).

IM: Do you have a favorite cheat meal?

YA: Pizza.

IM: Do you have a favorite exercise?

YA: Squats, glute bridges, and lunges.

IM: What's the most commonly asked question you get from fans on your social media platforms?

YA: What exercises can I do to have your glutes?

IM: What's one interesting fact about you that your fans might not already know?

YA: I have a twin sister.

IM: Do you have any words of wisdom that have served you well over the years that you feel can help our readers in their fitness journey?

YA: Never give up on your dreams. The key to success is believing in you!

TRAINING SNAPSHOT

Yarishna Ayala trains twice a week on upper body and three times a week on lower body, glutes, legs, and calves.

NUTRITION

Meal 1: 3 egg whites and one whole egg with 1/3 oatmeal

Meal 2: 4 ounces of chicken with 4 ounces of sweet potato

Meal 3: 4 ounces of fish with broccoli

Meal 4: 4 ounces of chicken with a red potato

Meal 5: 4 ounces of fish with asparagus

Meal 6: Mixed salad with 4 ounces of fish

YARISHNA AYALA

AGE: 26

FAVORITE VACATION SPOT: Cancun beach

LISTENS TO: Salsa

LATEST BOOK: The Secret

FAVORITE QUOTE: "Never give up"

SPONSORS: Nutrex

INSTAGRAM: @yarishna

TWITTER: @yarishnaAyala1

YOUTUBE: yarishna fitness

FACEBOOK: Yarishna Ayala IFBB Bikini

WEBSITE: www.protokolo.com/en/yarishnaa

