Your Go-To Power Shake

Boost your chance at gains as the summer comes to a close with this high protein, power-packed shake!

By Maria Romano Livingston, MS, RD

When all you want to do is drink a refreshing shake that chills out the summer heat, it’s hard to find something that can also help with your muscle-building efforts in the gym. But that doesn’t mean you have to stay thirsty or add unwanted calories to your diet! In fact, a great post-workout shake that will satisfy your taste buds and sweet tooth is only seven minutes away!

Get ready for a blast of flavor! Between the banana, strawberries, Greek yogurt and vanilla protein, you’ve got four distinct flavors that work together to make the perfect mix. The ice does more than just chill the drink, too. You can count on this shake to help you stay hydrated and on track with your diet all while delivering a whopping 51 grams of protein and less than 500 calories per serving. Enjoy!

The Strawberry Banana Protein Shake

Prep time: 7 minutes

Serving size: 1

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup skim milk

1 cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt

1 medium ripe banana

1/2 cup strawberries

1 scoop vanilla whey protein powder

1 cup ice

DIRECTIONS: In a blender, combine milk, yogurt, banana, strawberries, protein powder and ice, then blend until smooth.

NUTRIENTS PER SERVING

Calories: 470

Protein: 51g

Carbs: 65g

Fat: 2g