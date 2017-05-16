Worldstar Before Workouts

A recent study suggests that watching aggressive videos before a workout can actually improve your weight training. Scientists have known that when athletes watch pornography or view videos of themselves play victoriously, their testosterone levels go up. The higher their testosterone levels, the more intensely they train or compete.

A study published in the journal Hormones And Behavior took a group of 12 professional rugby players and put them through a squat workout on six different occasions. Before each workout, they played a four-minute video for the athletes. When they saw a video of erotic dancing, athletic training, or aggressive rugby action, their testosterone and 3RM squat increased. When athletes viewed a funny or sad video, their squat performance and anabolic hormones dropped. So queue up some Conor McGregor videos while you drink that pre-workout.