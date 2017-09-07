Connect
To Top


Fat Loss

Why is it so hard to lose weight? Science weighs in


Losing weight isn't easy. We get that. While we’ve all dismissed the claims of our overweight friends that it's harder for them to drop weight than our fitter buddies, new research might just prove them right. According to researchers from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, when you’re already overweight, it actually is harder to drop the pounds. The researchers discovered that people who are overweight produce a protein that slows their ability to burn off fat. The specific protein is known as sLR11 and it attaches itself to fat cell receptors, which prevents thermogenesis from happening.

Basically, that means this protein tells your body to hold onto fat to keep you warm, which is great when you’re cold, but terrible when you want to lose weight. Even people who undergo serious bariatric surgery can’t shake the effects of the protein. However, their weight loss post surgery is proportionate to the reduction of the sLR11 protein left in their body. If there was ever another good reason to stay fit and live a healthy lifestyle, this is definitely it. Maybe you should rethink that cheat meal or week off from the gym?

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Fat Loss

  • The Lean Bulking Problem

    A new approach to eating for size can help you keep the muscle you gain.   By Vince Del Monte  ...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 31, 2017
  • The Best Protein Diet?

    A high-protein diet is known to aid weight loss, but a study by Scandinavian researchers gets even more specific about the...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 30, 2017
  • Magic Fat Bullet

    British scientists recently completed a study that indicates that flavonoid consumption can be just as effective as cutting calories and increasing...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 29, 2017
  • The Skinny On Fatty Acids

    “Fat” used to be bad word in fitness circles. Not anymore. By George L. Redmon, PhD, ND   PQ: These new...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 29, 2017
  • Fasting For Fat Loss

    By now you’ve probably heard of intermittent fasting. What began in the Paleo/ancestral health movement has migrated into mainstream fitness. Intermittent...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 28, 2017
  • Is Twitter Ruining Your Diet?

    Are you tired of the nonstop inspirational messages tossed around on Instagram by social media fitness celebs? Don’t be. There’s a...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 10, 2017
  • The Forgotten Nutrient

    One problem with ketogenic and other ultra-low-carb diets is the lack of fiber. Besides the obvious internal benefits, fiber intake is...

    Sharon OrtigasAugust 9, 2017
  • The Brazilian Super-Shrinker

    A new study in the online nutrition journal PLOS One indicates that acai, a purple berry native to South America can...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 31, 2017
  • Ditch The Diet Drinks

    A strategic use of a diet soda to get you through a sugar craving may keep your diet on-track, but a...

    Sharon OrtigasJuly 21, 2017