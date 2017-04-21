Vitamin D-Mand

The reasons to take vitamin D just keep adding up. Not only are most Americans deficient in this important nutrient (which is nearly impossible to get from food), but new research shows that the fat-burning effects of high-intensity interval training are increased when combined with vitamin D. Published in the Journal Of Exercise Nutrition And Biochemistry, the experiment examined four groups of subjects: one trained and took vitamin D, another just trained, a third only took the supplement, and a fourth did nothing. After 12 weeks, the two group who exercised both experienced significant fat loss, but the subjects who also supplemented lost more fat off their gut than the other groups. The vitamin D group also saw the greatest improvement in lean body mass, insulin sensitivity, and blood lipid profiles.