Vegetable Beats Fruit

From childhood on, we are constantly told to eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day.

It turns out, you’ll be much better off if you make all five of those servings vegetables. A study published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health followed the diet and life span of 65,226 British citizens. Those who ate four pieces of fruit a day had a 14 percent lower mortality rate than those who ate none. But Brits who ate three portions of vegetables a day had a 32 percent lower mortality rate than those who ate no vegetables, which was almost exactly the same as those who ate both fruits and vegetables. This is undoubtedly due to the higher sugar and caloric content in fruit. (Fruit juice had a nominal effect on mortality.) Try to eat more vegetables and choose low-calorie nutrient-dense fruits such as blueberries, raspberries, plums, grapefruit, and cherries.