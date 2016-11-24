Connect
To Top


Nutrition

Vegetable Beats Fruit


 

From childhood on, we are constantly told to eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day.

It turns out, you’ll be much better off if you make all five of those servings vegetables. A study published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health followed the diet and life span of 65,226 British citizens. Those who ate four pieces of fruit a day had a 14 percent lower mortality rate than those who ate none. But Brits who ate three portions of vegetables a day had a 32 percent lower mortality rate than those who ate no vegetables, which was almost exactly the same as those who ate both fruits and vegetables. This is undoubtedly due to the higher sugar and caloric content in fruit. (Fruit juice had a nominal effect on mortality.) Try to eat more vegetables and choose low-calorie nutrient-dense fruits such as blueberries, raspberries, plums, grapefruit, and cherries.

im0816_researchnutrition_fruit-veg_01

 

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Nutrition

  • Iron Man Magazine cameronjames
    The Enzymatic Storm

    Create and govern the perfect anabolic environment with this little-known supplement   At Labrada Nutrition, we feel that these systemic enzymes offer...

    Sharon OrtigasDecember 20, 2016
  • Iron Man Magazine supp_preworkout_pjbraun_01
    Pre-Workout Primer

    Do you need a pick-me-up before your next workout? Find the supplement for you. By Jenevieve Roper, PhD, CSCS   Some...

    Sharon OrtigasDecember 19, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_greek_01
    Greek Versus Italian

      We all get tired of cooking sometimes. The trick is to find a decent take-out place that won’t ruin your...

    swarnavaNovember 29, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_beetroot_01
    Feel The Beet

    Move over kale, acai, pomegranate juice, and coconut water: Beetroot juice is the latest bodybuilding superfood. Unlike those others, beetroot juice...

    swarnavaNovember 28, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_coffee_01
    Come To The Dark Side Of Coffee

      Regular coffee consumption is linked to decreased death from cardiovascular disease, lowered incidence of certain cancers, and decreased risk of...

    swarnavaNovember 25, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_zinc_01
    Think Zinc

      New research from the Technical University of Munich sheds light on the fact that even a slight zinc deficiency has...

    swarnavaNovember 23, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_curcumin_01
    The Manly Spice

      Curcumin, the active ingredient in the spice turmeric, has become popular among powerlifters and strength athletes for its ability to...

    swarnavaNovember 22, 2016
  • im0816_researchnutrition_soda_01
    Live Long, Skip Soft Drinks

    Live Long, Skip Soft Drinks Most of us eat for our physique, but wouldn’t it be nice if the diet that...

    swarnavaNovember 21, 2016
  • im0816_researchfat_carbs-donuts_01
    Sugar Squelches Testosterone – Research

      A study sponsored by the Italian government and published in the International Journal of Endocrinology recently examined the link between...

    swarnavaNovember 15, 2016