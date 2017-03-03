VaporX5 Next Gen by MuscleTech

What good is a pre-workout that gives you a pump but leaves you thinking about that stack of papers on your desk? Preparing the body to train is a complex undertaking that must involve the brain, muscles, central nervous system, and more. VaporX5 Next Gen is the latest pre-workout offering from MuscleTech, an industry giant that has helped develop whole categories of sports supplements. The formulators behind VaporX5 Next Gen understand what real training demands of the body and included five separate blends that each address a separate factor of an optimal workout experience: endurance, energy, mental focus, vasodilation, and muscle building. This five-in-one formula contains clinical doses of validated ingredients that create a synergistic effect, making them stronger together than they are on their own.

VaporX5 Next Gen contains no proprietary blends, and all ingredients are clearly labeled in their gram amounts. Proven agents of change such as creatine and beta-alanine are alongside cutting-edge botanicals like hawthorn extract and galangal extract. The broad-spectrum benefits of VaporX5 Next Gen make it a perfect pre-workout supplement no matter how you train. If you are doing a high-volume two-hour 36-set bodypart workout or a nasty 30-minute HIIT session, VaporX5 Next Gen can help you go longer and stronger than ever before. VaporX5 Next Gen is available in Fruit Punch Blast, Blue Raspberry Fusion, Icy Rocket Freeze, and Candy Watermelon flavors.

