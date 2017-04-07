Connect
To Top


Featured Post

Vaporize Vaping With Weights


Got a nasty vaping habit that you’re trying to shake? Consider hitting the weights to help your cause, Brown University researchers suggest. They tested 25 long-term smokers, providing a brief smoking cessation counseling session and the nicotine patch before putting part of the group on a 12-week resistance-training program.

According to the report in Nicotine & Tobacco Research, at three months, 46 percent of the resistance-trained group had abstained for seven days from smoking, compared to only 17 percent in the control group. After six months, 38 percent of the resistance-trained group reported seven days without a smoke break, compared to 17 percent of those who weren’t training; more prolonged abstinence rates were 15 percent and eight percent, respectively—almost double.

Meanwhile, those training lost 1.3 pounds and half a percent of body fat, while the control group gained approximately that same amount on average.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Featured Post

  • IM1016_ResearchNutrition_Carrots_01
    24-Carrot Prostate

    Over the years, meat and dairy consumption have been linked to an increase risk of prostate cancer risk. Since those protein-heavy...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 6, 2017
  • IM1016_ResearchNutrition_FoodPrep_02
    Enjoy Your Own Brand

    Food prep is an odd habit. In one way, we tend to dread those Sunday afternoons of chopping, cooking, weighing, and...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 5, 2017
  • IM1016_ResearchMuscle_AlexAlvarez_01
    License To Carry

    The classic Muscle Confusion Principle states that muscle fibers need constantly varied stimulation to best tap into their growth potential. That...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 4, 2017
  • IM1216_E2G_DarnellFerguson _01
    The Promise Of Immunity

    Intense training can break you down, leaving you open to getting sick. MSM can help. By Iron Man Editors   For...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 4, 2017
  • IM1016_ResearchNutrition_CoconutOil_01
    Brain Oil

    The public has gone coconut crazy lately. Coconut water, coconut flour, and coconut sugar are everywhere. Coconut oil, it turns out,...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 4, 2017
  • IM1016_ResearchNutrition_Window_01
    The Eating Window

    Time-restricted feeding, also known as a version of intermittent fasting, is when the practitioner only allows themselves to eat for a...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 3, 2017
  • IM1016_ResearchNutrition_PostWorkout_01
    Post-Exercise Fat

    The post-workout meal is the best feeding of the day. You can chow down on a big plate of protein and...

    Sharon OrtigasMarch 31, 2017
  • IM0916_ResearchNutrition_DarnellFerguson_01
    Protect Your Muscle

    It’s not about how much muscle you build, it’s about how much muscle you can keep. That’s why an Iranian study...

    Sharon OrtigasMarch 30, 2017
  • Iron Man Magazine researchnutrition_vitaminc_01
    Vitamin G

    A new study shows that vitamin C could be called vitamin G, for “Get off your ass.” Published in the journal Nutrients,...

    Sharon OrtigasMarch 29, 2017