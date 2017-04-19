Upper Chest Quest

Many people have said it: You can’t do too much upper-chest work. It’s an area of the body that can almost always be improved. One way to improve it is through push-ups. But not just any push-ups: flexed trunk push-ups. Sports researchers at Inje University in South Korea investigated the difference in muscle activation between standard push-ups and flexed trunk push-ups, when the subject keeps the lower body at a 30-degree angle. Instead of a flat back, the glutes are pushed toward the ceiling in a modest pike position. By measuring the electrical activity in the muscle groups, the scientists found that this variation of push-up elicited far more response in the muscle fibers of the upper chest and serratus anterior than a traditional push-up. Conversely, the traditional push-up created more stimulation in the lower pecs than the flexed-trunk push-up.
More in Chest
-
The Mechanical Advantage
This relatively painful intensity technique can lead to rapid gains in size. By Vince Del Monte This month I want to...April 14, 2017
-
Injury-Free Chest
Build muscle and strength while staying pain-free and healthy in the process. By Alexander Juan Antonio Cortes Training the pectoralis major...January 9, 2017
-
Foundational Chest Training Part 2
What you absolutely need to know for building huge pecs By Vince DelMonte When it comes to training pecs, the...January 3, 2017
-
Approach The Bench
Redefine your chest workout and carve out a new level of striated mass with this high-intensity workout from former competitor...September 19, 2016
-
Bigger Triceps, Better Bench
A bigger muscle is a stronger muscle. These three triceps mass-builders can help you add more weight to your bench press....June 11, 2016
-
Full Spectrum Chest
All chest workouts are not created equal. For a complete program, you need to attack the pecs from a va- riety of...April 18, 2016
-
Pec-centric Benching
Walk into almost any gym on a Monday night, and you’ll see at least 80 percent of the guys training chest,...April 5, 2016
-
Q&A: Anatomy of the Pecs and Mass-Building Success
Q: Are there really “upper pecs” and “lower pecs,” or are the pecs two single slabs of muscle? A: Although the pecs...March 30, 2016
-
Amazing Workouts for Weak Upper Chest
Q: In many of your programs, like the Basic Power-Density Mass Workout, you use only the “ultimate exercise” for most -bodyparts—a...March 29, 2016
You must be logged in to post a comment Login