Train Hard, Stay Healthy

Methylsulfonylmethane, better known as MSM, has long been used by athletes for its ability to promote joint health. A new study, published in the Journal Of Sports Medicine, shows that supplementing with MSM can quench post-workout inflammation that might otherwise keep you out of the gym. In the study, trained subjects were given three grams of OptiMSM, a patented form of MSM, for four weeks. They then performed 100 eccentric knee extensions in order to get a massive inflammation response.

After testing the blood for markers of inflammation, scientists found that the group who supplemented with OptiMSM had a significantly dampened inflammation response compared to the group who took a placebo. The authors of the study suggest that this indicates a reduction in post-training suppression of the immune system that comes with intense training, leaving the user less likely to get sick and with more cellular resources to train hard on consecutive day.