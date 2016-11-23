Think Zinc

New research from the Technical University of Munich sheds light on the fact that even a slight zinc deficiency has profound results, namely impaired digestion.

This is news because of how quickly it happens. A lack of zinc begins to hamper digestion after just one week of insufficient intake, which is far earlier than other symptoms of zinc deficiency appear. A more serious deficiency can lead to fatigue, decreased testosterone levels, and a depressed immune system. Zinc intake is especially important for young healthy physique athletes because two ways the body loses zinc is through sweat and ejaculation. Also, the main dietary sources of zinc are dark poultry meat, cheese, shellfish, and nuts, which aren’t often on the menu when filling 20 Tupperware containers on prep day. Make sure your multivitamin contains zinc or try taking a nighttime dose of ZMA. You can also have your doctor check your zinc levels with a simple blood test.