Fat Loss

The Right Crash Diet


Ketogenic diets seem to be the new hot thing … again. A form of ultra low-carb dieting (usually fewer than 20 grams a day, or five percent of total calories), ketogenic diets are difficult to maintain, but one recent study shows when they might best be utilized. Information published in the European Review For Medical And Pharmacological Sciences shows that when you have two weeks to lose five pounds, keto is your best bet.

In the experiment, two groups of healthy participants went on a low-calorie diet (about 800 calories a day) for three weeks. One group received only five percent of their calories from carbs, while the other consumed 20 percent of their total calories as carbs. Both groups ate plenty of protein and about 35 to 40 percent fat. At the end of the experiment, the low-carb group has maintained significantly more muscle than the higher-carb group. While ketogenic diets are not recommended for long-term use (they can hamper production of anabolic hormones), they can be your best choice for fast fat loss.

