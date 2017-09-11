THE POWER OF SMALL CHANGES

By Nathane L. Jackson, RHN, CSCS

When anyone says the word grip in the gym, a lot of eyes roll in anticipation of some kind of grip strength advice that’s sure to follow. That’s not the case here. It’s often overlooked, but using a variety of grips and hand positions can lead to greater muscle gains. Aesthetically speaking, varying grips can help target specific areas of a muscle creating a fuller look.

Sometimes an alternate grip or hand position can make all the difference when dealing with an injury or if an exercise causes slight joint discomfort. The subtle variation in hand position when performing a chest press or choosing a neutral grip (think the V-handle) for the lat pulldown and chin-up, may help you avoid missing gym time and keep you plugging away on the gains train.