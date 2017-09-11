Connect
To Top


Featured Post

THE POWER OF SMALL CHANGES


By Nathane L. Jackson, RHN, CSCS

When anyone says the word grip in the gym, a lot of eyes roll in anticipation of some kind of grip strength advice that’s sure to follow. That’s not the case here. It’s often overlooked, but using a variety of grips and hand positions can lead to greater muscle gains. Aesthetically speaking, varying grips can help target specific areas of a muscle creating a fuller look.

Sometimes an alternate grip or hand position can make all the difference when dealing with an injury or if an exercise causes slight joint discomfort. The subtle variation in hand position when performing a chest press or choosing a neutral grip (think the V-handle) for the lat pulldown and chin-up, may help you avoid missing gym time and keep you plugging away on the gains train.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Featured Post

  • The New Rules for Macros

    Change your thinking about carbs for greater performance in and out of the gym. By Michael Schletter, CSCS*D, NSCA-CPT*D   Every...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 12, 2017
  • Product Spotlight: Core Extreme Nutrition Boost

    When the first generation of pre-workout products hit the shelves more than a decade ago, they weren’t much more than several...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 11, 2017
  • THE 2 TO 5 SECOND SECRET TO GAINS

    By Nathane L. Jackson, RHN, CSCS   A pause repetition is a friend with many benefits. The two to five-second pause during...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 8, 2017
  • Stimulate Vs Annihilate

    Make sure you are hitting your muscles—not your ego—in the gym. By Vince Del Monte   PQ: From 15 years of...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 8, 2017
  • Why is it so hard to lose weight? Science weighs in

    Losing weight isn't easy. We get that. While we’ve all dismissed the claims of our overweight friends that it's harder for...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 7, 2017
  • Over-40 Fitness

    Expert advice for over-40 athletes about training, supplementation, nutrition, hormones, and more. By Jay Campbell and Jim Brown   Question: Why...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 7, 2017
  • Eat Fat To Beat Stress

    Cortisol is a catabolic stress hormone that gets released after intense workouts. It’s anti-muscle properties are part of the reason why...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 6, 2017
  • Fight Fat With Copper!

    The staples of eating for fat loss have been documented for decades and there are some that have remained mostly the...

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 6, 2017
  • Happy Pills

    If there were a pill that could make you happier, wouldn’t you take it? Well, there is. It’s called a multivitamin....

    Sharon OrtigasSeptember 5, 2017