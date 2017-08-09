The Morning-Person Diet

Early birds eat healthier worms, says new research from the journal Obesity. A group of scientists recently examined the habits of 2,000 people to determine if their sleeping and waking proclivities affected their diet. Clear differences in both calorie and macronutrient intake were evident. Morning people made healthier choices throughout the day. Night owls ate more sugar and less protein in the morning.

At night, they ate more sugar and fat than morning people. Weekends were the worst. Evening people had more irregular meal times and indulged in twice as many feedings on weekends. They also slept worse and were less physically active overall. If you are able to transition into a morning person, it seems that your health, physique, and state of mine will appreciate it.