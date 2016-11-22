The Manly Spice

Curcumin, the active ingredient in the spice turmeric, has become popular among powerlifters and strength athletes for its ability to fight pain and inflammation as well as ease wear and tear on joints.

Now, an animal study performed at the University of Nigeria has shown that curcumin may dramatically raise levels of circulating testosterone. In the study, mice who were given curcumin for 30 days had testosterone levels that were 257 percent higher, as well as improved sperm quality, compared to the mice who did not consume it. The human equivalent of the dose used in the study is approximately one to one-and-a-half grams of curcumin, which is easy to get with a supplement. If you do take a curcumin product, use one that contains back pepper extract (piperine) which dramatically improves the absorption.