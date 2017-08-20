The Magic Carbs Window

Connect
Ketogenic diets are all the rage right now, and if you’re overweight and insulin resistant, that type of diet can work wonders. But if you’re trying to add muscle, post-workout carbs are key. A study published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise examined the effects of low-carb post-workout feedings on male runners who trained twice a day. After their first workout, one group of runners was given carb-rich foods and the other consumed low-carb, high-fat meals.

Unsurprisingly, the researchers found that the low-carb group had less glycogen in their muscles after the training sessions. However, they also found that the low-carb dieters experienced inhibited fat burning and their mitochondria was not stimulated either. The low-carb diet also inhibited the activity of an anabolic signal molecule. If eating low-carb after running interferes with post-workout protein synthesis, imagine what it does after a session in the gym.

