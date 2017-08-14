The Least Important Meal?

Certain aspects of nutrition can be highly individualized. Take breakfast for example. After generation of parents telling us it’s the most important meal of the day, a study published in the journal Appetite indicates that people should follow their instincts when it comes to their morning meal. The leaders of the experiment took a group of non-breakfast eaters and had half of them continue with their eating habits while the other half ate a typical breakfast composed of 260 calories, mostly from carbs.

In one month, the morning eaters added more than a pound of bodyweight, and almost all of it was in the form of fat. Unless you hit the weights in the morning, in which case you should consume some form of peri-workout calories, feel free to skip breakfast. If you do crave a morning meal, make sure it has some protein in it.