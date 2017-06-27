The De-Stress Vitamin

If life is getting hectic, try popping 500 milligrams of vitamin C. A study published in the Pakistan Journal Of Biological Sciences looked at two groups of high school students. One group was given 500 milligrams of vitamin C a day, and the other group was given a placebo. Before the experiment, vitamin C levels, blood pressure, and anxiety levels (using the Beck Anxiety Inventory test) were measured in all subjects.

After 14 days the two groups were re-tested. The subjects who took the vitamin C showed less anxiety than before they started the supplement regimen, moving from a classification of “moderate anxiety” to “low anxiety.” The study authors concluded their findings by stating that “… this study suggests that a diet rich in vitamin C can help to reduce anxiety levels and possibly increase academic performance among anxious students."