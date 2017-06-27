Connect
To Top


Featured Post

The De-Stress Vitamin


If life is getting hectic, try popping 500 milligrams of vitamin C. A study published in the Pakistan Journal Of Biological Sciences looked at two groups of high school students. One group was given 500 milligrams of vitamin C a day, and the other group was given a placebo. Before the experiment, vitamin C levels, blood pressure, and anxiety levels (using the Beck Anxiety Inventory test) were measured in all subjects.

After 14 days the two groups were re-tested. The subjects who took the vitamin C showed less anxiety than before they started the supplement regimen, moving from a classification of “moderate anxiety” to “low anxiety.” The study authors concluded their findings by stating that “…  this study suggests that a diet rich in vitamin C can help to reduce anxiety levels and possibly increase academic performance among anxious students."

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Featured Post

  • Metabolic Chest

    This rapid-fire finisher will pump up your pecs like nothing else. By Team Iron Man   Chest development doesn’t have to...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 28, 2017
  • Intensity Audit

    Do you go hard enough in the weight room? Most of us think we do, but it’s not always the case....

    Sharon OrtigasJune 23, 2017
  • Negative People

    If you want faster muscle gains, you may need to slow down your workouts. Scientists at Universidade Federal in São Paulo, Brazil,...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 23, 2017
  • Hitting Below The Belt

    The Journal Of Strength And Conditioning Research recently published research indicating that specific training programs focused on lower-body muscle hypertrophy and...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 22, 2017
  • The Raw And The Cooked

    As a general rule, the closer you can eat something in it’s natural form, the healthier it is for you. That...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 22, 2017
  • Ripped Like 007

    If you ever wondered how James Bond managed to stay in fighting shape while slamming down martinis left and right, the...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 21, 2017
  • Post-Workout Fat Loss

    Powerlifters and mass monsters should mix their post-workout whey protein with a hefty dose of fast-acting carbs, but a recent study...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 20, 2017
  • Nature’s PEDs 

    These eight overlooked herbs can help you build your best physique ever.    By George L. Redmon, PhD, ND   “Many...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 20, 2017
  • Lutein And Fat Loss

    A carotenoid commonly fond in green leafy vegetables and long used to promote eye health might help you catch the eye...

    Sharon OrtigasJune 16, 2017