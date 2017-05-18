Connect
To Top


Fat Loss

The Big Fat Flu


Forget that yearly flu shot, get into the gym instead. According to an animal study published in the Journal Of Nutrition, healthy levels of body fat make it less likely you’ll be laid low by the flu. Researchers at the University of North Carolina infected a group of overweight mice and a group of lean mice with the flu virus.

Ten days after infection, 42 percent of the fat mice were dead, but only about five percent of the slim mice passed away. That means the flu was almost seven times more dangerous for fat subjects than thin ones. The scientists then extracted immune cells from both groups and subjected them to cancer cells.

The immune cells from the thin mice killed more of the cancer than the immune cells of the fat rodents. This leads the researchers to believe that carrying high levels of body fat disrupts the immune system and makes the body susceptible to all kind of infections.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Fat Loss

  • The Danger Of NFL Sundays

    Scientists are discovering that short bouts of intense laziness are almost as bad for you as some sessions of HIIT are...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 24, 2017
  • Fat-Fighting Antioxidant

    Rutin is a type of antioxidant flavonoid that is found in figs, buckwheat, tea, and apple peels. It’s been known to...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 24, 2017
  • Melatonin For Fat Loss

    A new study published in the journal Clinical Endocrinology indicates that regular use of a melatonin supplement results in a leaner,...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 23, 2017
  • Take A Tryp

    You probably know of tryptophan as an essential amino acid that is infamously found in turkey. According to your uncle, it’s...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 21, 2017
  • Vitamin D-Mand

    The reasons to take vitamin D just keep adding up. Not only are most Americans deficient in this important nutrient (which...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 21, 2017
  • Fat-Eating Bugs

    A study published in the International Journal Of Food Sciences And Nutrition examined the role of probiotics, the good bacteria that...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 18, 2017
  • Lean And Green

    Chlorophyll is a name of green pigments that are found in leafy green plants such as spinach, wheatgrass, and forms of...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 18, 2017
  • Early Birds Get The Burn

    Bleary eyed, pre-dawn bouts on the treadmill before your first meal may not sound like a ton of fun—but science is...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 11, 2017
  • Fat-Fighting Fruit

    A recent culinary fad may also prove to be a new weapon in the battle of the bulge. Acai, the trendy...

    Sharon OrtigasApril 11, 2017